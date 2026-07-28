Chapter Renovation Challenges the Home Renovation Industry with 38-Week Average Completion Time vs. 77 Week Industry Average

New campaign showcases how Chapter Renovation's model is redefining home renovation through greater speed, transparency, and operational efficiency

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapter Renovation, a full-service design-build firm focused on transforming homes while prioritizing the client experience, today announced a new campaign showcasing its 38-week average completion time for full-scope luxury renovations and how its technology-driven design-build model delivers projects more efficiently without sacrificing quality.

Depending on the property type, luxury renovations can otherwise take as long as 77 weeks while factors like permitting, board approvals, procurement delays, labor shortages, and rising construction costs continue to extend project schedules. For many homeowners, project delays translate into months of unnecessary carrying costs, temporary housing expenses, and uncertainty before they can return home. These findings are based on Chapter Renovation's analysis of publicly available industry research and market data examining renovation timelines across various property types.

"Too many homeowners have accepted lengthy renovation timelines as the necessary cost of achieving a high-quality result," said Eran Polack, CEO and Founder of Chapter Renovation. "Our 38-week average is the result of the years we spent reworking every stage of the renovation process to provide an innovative experience and better way forward."

By integrating specialized in-house teams, parallel project execution, and its proprietary RenoTech™ platform, Chapter Renovation has established a model that consistently delivers full-scope luxury renovations in an average of 38 weeks, setting a new benchmark for efficiency, transparency, and predictability in the home renovation industry. The 38-week average is based on Chapter Renovation's internal analysis of completed renovation projects using project performance data.

"Luxury renovations can seem complex for first-time customers, but that doesn't have to create delay," said Eli Moyal, Founder and COO of Chapter Renovation. "We've built a tech-driven operating model where specialists focus exclusively on their area of expertise while collaborating in parallel throughout the project. That allows us to make faster decisions, anticipate issues before they become problems, and deliver a more predictable experience for homeowners."

Unlike traditional contractors that rely on a single project manager to oversee every phase of a renovation, Chapter Renovation staffs each project with dedicated in-house teams focused on design, permitting, procurement, project management, and financial oversight. By allowing these specialists to work together, rather than sequentially, the company streamlines decision-making, reduces downtime between project phases, and keeps renovations moving forward with greater efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

Central to Chapter Renovation's approach is RenoTech™, the company's proprietary technology platform which gives homeowners real-time visibility while providing project teams with advanced tools for scheduling, budgeting, documentation, procurement, and collaboration. The platform leverages AI-assisted scheduling optimization, predictive delay detection, and intelligent material planning to proactively identify potential bottlenecks before they impact project timelines.

"Our 38-week average completion time demonstrates what's possible when every phase of a renovation is planned and managed with intention," added Moyal. "Homeowners shouldn't have to accept prolonged timelines as inevitable. Instead, they should expect greater accountability throughout the renovation process."

For more information about Chapter Renovation and its innovative approach to home renovation, please visit hellochapter.com.

About Chapter Renovation

Chapter Renovation is a full-service design-build firm focused on transforming homes while prioritizing the client experience. Its mission is to create dream homes that reflect each homeowner's unique style through high-quality, innovative renovation solutions. Often quoted in Mansion Global, House Digest, Homes and Gardens, HousingWire, and MarketWatch, Chapter Renovation specializes in complete renovations, home additions, kitchens, and bathroom remodels. Committed to exceptional craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, Chapter Renovation integrates cutting-edge technology to enhance the renovation journey through its proprietary Renotech™ platform. It leverages AI and advanced digital solutions to streamline communication and elevate the client experience—ensuring a seamless, modern, and mindful process. To learn more, please visit hellochapter.com.

SOURCE Hello Chapter LLC