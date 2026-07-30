CharityEngine Copilot Debuts as the Nonprofit Sector's First Voice-Driven, Agentic AI Fundraising Platform

Built on the only unified fundraising platform, CharityEngine Copilot doesn't just see the donor picture. It acts on it.

SARASOTA, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CharityEngine today announced the launch of CharityEngine Copilot, the nonprofit sector's first voice-driven, agentic AI fundraising platform. Because CharityEngine's donation, event, email, advocacy, volunteer, and payment tools run natively on one platform, Copilot doesn't just answer questions. It executes—launching a campaign, updating a record—without leaving the platform.

CharityEngine didn't build a unified platform anticipating AI. It was built because no other fundraising platform was solving the root problem: data silos and disconnected tech stacks. AI is now fully exposing the fundamental flaws created by data silos and patchwork systems.

CharityEngine Copilot was built to solve a root problem of fundraising platforms: data silos & disconnected tech stacks. Post this

With CharityEngine Copilot, fundraisers don't navigate a CRM. They simply ask:

"Launch a win-back campaign for donors at risk of lapsing."

"Build a multichannel campaign for LYBUNT donors."

"Draft a grant proposal using last year's outcomes."

No clicking. No dashboards.

"AI is only as good as the system it's running on, and that's exactly where most fundraising platforms fall apart," said Philip Schmitz, CEO of CharityEngine. "Everyone else has been stitching software together through acquisitions and calling it unified, so they're not just fighting a data silo problem, they're fighting a tech stack problem. We built CharityEngine as one system, on one data model. That's the difference, and it's structural, not incremental. Copilot isn't a bolt-on. It's AI infused into every part of the only truly unified fundraising platform, so it can see more, do more and evolve faster. It will fundamentally change how fundraisers impact the world."

CharityEngine Copilot is available beginning July 30, 2026. Visit the website to schedule a demo.

About CharityEngine

CharityEngine is the only unified fundraising platform, built as one native system rather than assembled through acquisitions. Donations, events, email, advocacy, volunteer activity, and payments all run on a single platform that can act, not just report.

Trusted by more than 1,000 nonprofits that have raised more than $10 billion, CharityEngine powers Copilot, agentic AI built on a platform competitors can't replicate through integrations.

Learn more at www.charityengine.net.

SOURCE CharityEngine