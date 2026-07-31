Charlotte Crown's Michelle Onyiah Becomes First UPSHOT League Player to Sign WNBA Contract

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charlotte Crown today announced that forward Michelle Onyiah has signed a WNBA contract with the Indiana Fever, becoming the first player from the UPSHOT League's inaugural season to earn a WNBA opportunity.

UPSHOT's Charlotte Crown standout Michelle Onyiah has signed a WNBA contract with the Indiana Fever

Onyiah was a force for the Crown throughout the 2026 season, averaging 9.6 points and 6.9 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field. During her 21 games with Charlotte, the 6-foot-3 forward recorded 201 points, 145 rebounds and 23 blocked shots, anchoring the Crown's frontcourt with her physical play, efficiency and defensive presence.

Earlier this year, Onyiah also attended training camp with the New York Liberty before joining the Charlotte Crown for the inaugural UPSHOT League season.

"Michelle earned this opportunity through her relentless work ethic, consistency and commitment to getting better every day," said Charlotte Crown Head Coach Trisha Stafford-Odom. "She made a tremendous impact on our team, and we're excited to see her continue her professional career in the WNBA."

A standout at the University of California, Onyiah helped lead the Golden Bears to the 2025 NCAA Tournament while establishing herself as one of the program's all-time greats. During her final collegiate season, she led the ACC and ranked 11th nationally in field-goal percentage while finishing second in the conference in double-doubles during ACC play. She concluded her Cal career ranked among the program's all-time leaders, including sixth in career field-goal percentage (54.0%), fifth in career blocks (143), third in single-season field-goal percentage (60.3%) and 10th in single-season blocks (44).

Onyiah's signing represents an important milestone for the UPSHOT League and demonstrates the caliber of talent competing throughout the league. UPSHOT was created to expand professional playing opportunities for elite women basketball players in the United States, deliver high-level competition and build teams that become meaningful parts of their communities. Throughout its inaugural season, the league has featured accomplished players with collegiate, international and WNBA experience.

The Indiana Fever currently own one of the WNBA's top records and sit atop the Eastern Conference as they continue their push toward the 2026 postseason.

"Michelle's signing is an extraordinary achievement and an exciting moment for the entire UPSHOT League," said UPSHOT League Commissioner Donna Orender. "We are incredibly proud of Michelle. Her achievement reflects her hard work and determination, the exceptional level of talent competing in our league and the opportunities that can emerge when players have a professional platform on which to compete, grow and be seen."

As the UPSHOT League prepares for its inaugural Championship Weekend on August 29 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Onyiah's signing provides another powerful example of the talent, competition and opportunity defining the league's historic first season.

About the Charlotte Crown

The Charlotte Crown are a founding franchise of the UPSHOT League, bringing elite professional women's basketball to the Queen City. The Crown provide athletes with a high-level professional environment in which to compete while building a lasting connection with the Charlotte community.

About the UPSHOT League

The UPSHOT League, co-founded by Donna Orender and Andy Kaufmann, is a premier women's professional basketball league built on elite competition, player opportunity, community and fan connection. The league provides a high-level professional platform for athletes while expanding the reach and impact of women's basketball in communities across the United States.

Media Contact:

LeslieAnne Wade, [email protected], (917) 751-7693

SOURCE UPSHOT