Charter Prices $4.75 Billion Senior Secured Notes

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that its subsidiaries, Charter Communications Operating, LLC ("CCO") and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp. ("CCO Capital," and together with CCO, the "Issuers"), have priced $4.75 billion in aggregate principal amount of notes consisting of the following securities:

$1.75 billion in aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2032 (the "2032 Notes"). The 2032 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.050% per annum and will be issued at a price of 99.839% of the aggregate principal amount.

$1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2034 (the "2034 Notes"). The 2034 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.600% per annum and will be issued at a price of 99.896% of the aggregate principal amount.

$1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2036 (the "2036 Notes"). The 2036 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.950% per annum and will be issued at a price of 99.937% of the aggregate principal amount.

$1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2056 (the "2056 Notes" and, together with the 2032 Notes, the 2034 Notes and the 2036 Notes, the "Notes"). The 2056 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 7.850% per annum and will be issued at a price of 99.921% of the aggregate principal amount.

The Issuers intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to pay the cash consideration of the previously announced acquisition of Cox Communications, Inc. (the "Cox Transactions") and for general corporate purposes, including to repay certain indebtedness and to pay related fees and expenses. This offering is not conditioned on the closing of the Cox Transactions and the closing of the Cox Transactions is not conditioned on the consummation of this offering. Charter expects to close the offering of the Notes on August 18, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering and sale of the Notes were made pursuant to an effective automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC were Joint Book-Running Managers for the senior secured notes offering. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement dated August 6, 2026 and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which, when available, may be obtained on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: (800) 831-9146, E-mail: [email protected]; or by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, c/o 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department, Telephone: (866) 718-1649, Email: [email protected]; or by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, c/o 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, Email: [email protected].

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale, nor is it an offer to purchase, or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale is unlawful.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company with services available to nearly 59 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, the potential offering. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, the factors described under "Risk Factors" from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this communication may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "future," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," "aim," "on track," "target," "opportunity," "tentative," "positioning," "designed," "create," "predict," "project," "initiatives," "seek," "would," "could," "continue," "ongoing," "upside," "increases," "grow," "focused on" and "potential," among others.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We are under no duty or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this communication.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.