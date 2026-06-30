The South's premier food and wine festival returns September 19–20, celebrating 28 years of culinary and winemaking excellence

BRASELTON, Ga., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chateau Elan Winery & Resort announces Vineyard Fest 2026, taking place September 19–20 at its North Georgia estate.

Chateau Elan Vineyard Fest 2026

Vineyard Fest invites guests to a signature weekend of culinary discovery, award-winning wines, and immersive moments across the resort. Expect globally inspired tastings, an expansive wine selection, regional craft brews, premium spirits, and live music — all set against sweeping vineyard views and the Braselton countryside. The two-day celebration brings together wine enthusiasts, culinary tastemakers, and community partners for a weekend to be savored.

"Vineyard Fest is a celebration of wine, community, and Southern hospitality," said Executive Winemaker Simone Bergese. "Each year, we deepen that experience, and this year's festival is our most immersive yet."

The festival's culinary experiences span the resort's signature venues — Marc, Versailles, Le Petit Café, Louis' House of Bourbon, Paddy's Irish Pub, and Sarazen's Bar & Grille — each reflecting the storied character of Chateau Elan's celebrated dining collection. Executive Chef John Beriker brings a distinct culinary philosophy to Vineyard Fest. "Food, at its best, is an infusion of flavors, cultures, and ingredients that feel both familiar and unexpected," said Beriker. "For Vineyard Fest, that means menus rooted in seasonal ingredients, layered with global influence, and designed to be unforgettable."

This year's celebration arrives amid national recognition for Chateau Elan's winemaking program — affirming its place as a leader in Southern winemaking. Recent honors include:

San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition — Sweepstakes Winner, Bianco

— Sweepstakes Winner, Bianco San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition (2026) — Best in Class, Sauvignon Blanc Reserve Collection

— Best in Class, Sauvignon Blanc Reserve Collection Sommelier International Wine Competition — Platinum, Roldec Fingerprint Collection; Gold, The Nancy Fingerprint Collection

— Platinum, Roldec Fingerprint Collection; Gold, The Nancy Fingerprint Collection International Eastern Wine Competition — Best of Class & Double Gold, Mameli Fingerprint Collection; Double Gold, Tannat Fingerprint Collection

— Best of Class & Double Gold, Mameli Fingerprint Collection; Double Gold, Tannat Fingerprint Collection Denver International Wine Competition — Double Gold, Aglianico Fingerprint Collection; Gold, Port Reserve Collection

Tickets and overnight packages start at $125; early booking is encouraged as the event typically sells out. chateauelan.com/vineyardfest

About Chateau Elan:

Images HERE

Set on 3,500 acres of rolling North Georgia countryside, Chateau Elan is a premier destination resort featuring an award-winning winery producing more than 30 wines, seven dining outlets, three championship golf courses, a full-service spa, and over 90,000 square feet of event space. A celebrated setting for weddings, corporate events, and special celebrations, Chateau Elan offers an unmatched blend of refined hospitality and immersive experiences. For more information, visit www.chateauelan.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

Event Details:

Date: September 19th-20th

Location: Chateau Elan Winery & Resort, 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive, Braselton, GA 30517

What: 28th Annual Vineyard Fest

Reservations: 678-425-0900

Tickets and overnight packages: chateauelan.com/vineyardfest/

SOURCE Chateau Elan