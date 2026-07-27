Chattanooga to Host Tennessee Quantum Hackathon

Applications Open for 36-Hour Innovation Challenge Exploring Quantum Opportunities in the Energy Sector

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now open for the Tennessee Quantum Hackathon hosted by The Company Lab (CO.LAB) in partnership with the Chattanooga Quantum Collaborative (CQC) and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). The 36-hour innovation challenge will take place November 13–15 in Chattanooga.

College students from a range of disciplines will work in teams to explore how quantum technologies could help address complex challenges facing the electric power sector.

According to the McKinsey Quantum Technology Monitor 2026, quantum computing could create as much as $150 billion in value for the global electric power sector by 2035. With Tennessee's strengths in energy, quantum research, quantum infrastructure, advanced computing, and entrepreneurship, organizers see an opportunity to engage emerging talent in exploring how the state's energy sector could help realize some of that potential.

The Tennessee Quantum Hackathon brings together partners from across Tennessee's growing quantum ecosystem, including higher education, research institutions, utilities and quantum technology companies. Organizations including UTC, EPB, Tennessee Valley Authority, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and Quantinuum (NASDAQ:QNT) are helping shape the experience by contributing expertise, perspectives and opportunities for participants to engage with the people advancing quantum technologies across the state.

"Innovation accelerates when people with different perspectives tackle the same challenge," said Tasia Malakasis, CEO of The Company Lab. "The Tennessee Quantum Hackathon brings students, researchers, and industry leaders together around a real opportunity for Tennessee."

Throughout the weekend, participants will work on challenge statements inspired by opportunities in the electric power sector while engaging with researchers, entrepreneurs, utility leaders and quantum technology experts. Partners are expected to contribute in a variety of ways, from helping shape challenge statements and sharing technical expertise to mentoring teams, evaluating final presentations and supporting participants as they explore quantum technologies.

Participants will build and test their solutions using qBraid, a cloud-based quantum development platform that provides a common environment for programming, simulation and access to quantum computing resources. The platform allows participants to experiment with quantum software development tools and, where available, quantum hardware while receiving guidance from technical experts throughout the competition.

"The Tennessee Quantum Hackathon creates another point of connection within work that is already happening across our state," said Charlie Brock, CEO of the Chattanooga Quantum Collaborative. "Researchers, entrepreneurs, utilities, universities and quantum companies each bring different strengths to Tennessee's quantum future. This event creates an opportunity for participants to learn alongside those organizations, contribute fresh ideas and experience firsthand what collaboration looks like in a rapidly growing field."

Previous experience with quantum computing is not required. Organizers are recruiting participants studying computer science, engineering, mathematics, physics, energy, business, entrepreneurship, marketing and other disciplines that contribute to solving complex problems.

The event builds on growing collaboration across Tennessee's quantum community and is funded in part by a $1.33 million National Science Foundation planning grant awarded to UTC to develop a blueprint for a QuantumGrid Innovation Hub. CQC, CO.LAB and EPB are partners in the effort, which is exploring how quantum technologies could contribute to a more secure and resilient electric power grid.

Applications are now being accepted from participants registering independently or as part of a team.

Visit the Tennessee Quantum Hackathon webpage to learn more or apply.

About The Company Lab

The Company Lab (CO.LAB) is a place-based entrepreneurial support organization accelerating startups in Chattanooga's industries of strength: energy, mobility, and quantum. By connecting founders with the region's world-class infrastructure, real-world testbeds, industry expertise, capital, and corporate partners, CO.LAB helps startups validate and scale emerging technologies while advancing corporate innovation priorities. Through this work, CO.LAB strengthens the regional economy and positions Chattanooga as a national hub for commercializing the technologies shaping our future.

About Chattanooga Quantum Collaborative

The Chattanooga Quantum Collaborative (CQC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to establishing a robust quantum ecosystem in Chattanooga, Hamilton County, Tennessee, and beyond. By leveraging quantum resources and mobilizing diverse partnerships for the benefit of the region's people, businesses, and communities, the CQC aims to drive workforce development, economic growth, and technology advancement in the quantum sector. For more information about the Chattanooga Quantum Collaborative, visit www.ChattanoogaQuantum.com.

SOURCE Chattanooga Quantum Collaborative