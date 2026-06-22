Cheche Group Launches "ABAO Agent," an AI-Powered Intelligent Underwriting Solution

BEIJING, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CCG) ("Cheche" or the "Company"), China's leading auto insurance technology platform, today announced the official launch of "ABAO Agent," an AI-powered intelligent underwriting agent. Built on the Company's proprietary, large language model and deeply integrated with core insurance workflows, ABAO Agent delivers end-to-end intelligent automation across underwriting and policy renewal — marking a pivotal step in Cheche's strategic evolution from a digital insurance transaction platform to a AI-driven insurtech company.

ABAO Agent is now commercially deployed in auto insurance renewal scenarios at scale. Its 24/7 autonomous capabilities allow the agent to independently execute the complete renewal workflow — customer outreach, needs identification, policy follow-up, and conversion — functions that previously required dedicated human teams. The result is a reduction in labor and operational costs for carrier partners, with no compromise to service continuity.

"ABAO Agent is the core engine of Cheche's intelligent transformation," said Lei Zhang, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Cheche Group. "We have spent years building proprietary insurance data, scenario-based algorithms, and deep industry relationships — ABAO Agent is where that foundation becomes a competitive moat. We will continue integrating AI across the full insurance lifecycle, from underwriting and pricing to claims, with the goal of driving structural cost reductions for our carrier partners and cementing Cheche's leadership in intelligent risk management for NEV insurance."

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About Cheche Group Inc.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Cheche is a leading auto insurance technology platform with a nationwide network of around 108 branches licensed to distribute insurance policies across 25 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China. Capitalizing on its leading position in auto insurance transaction services, Cheche has evolved into a comprehensive, data-driven technology platform that offers a full suite of services and products for digital insurance transactions and insurance SaaS solutions in China. Learn more at https://www.chechegroup.com/en.

Cheche Group Inc.:

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Crocker Coulson

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(646) 652-7185

SOURCE Cheche Group Inc.