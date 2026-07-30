Check Point Software Reports 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

Total Revenues: $674 million, a 1 percent increase year over year

Security Subscriptions Revenues: $333 million, a 12 percent increase year over year

Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO)*: $2.6 billion, a 7 percent increase year over year.

GAAP Operating Income: $185 million, representing 27 percent of total revenues

Non-GAAP Operating Income: $260 million, representing 39 percent of total revenues

GAAP EPS: $1.87, a 2 percent increase year over year

Non-GAAP EPS: $2.55, an 8 percent increase year over year

Cash Flow from Operations: $170 million, representing 25 percent of total revenues

Adjusted Free Cash Flow**: $161 million, representing 24 percent of total revenues

"We delivered second quarter results in line with our expectations while strengthening our foundation for sustainable growth," said Nadav Zafrir, Chief Executive Officer of Check Point Software. "Our go-to-market execution is improving, and we are significantly expanding sales capacity to capture a growing market opportunity. With the industry's first Network AI Firewall and our AI Defense plane, we are giving enterprises the visibility, control, and protection they need to adopt AI safely across users, applications, and agents, while defending against a new generation of AI-driven threats. This reinforces our mission to secure our customers AI transformation."

Financial Highlights Commentary:

Cash Balances, Marketable Securities & Short-Term Deposits: $4,203 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $2,913 million as of June 30, 2025. The increase in cash is primarily a result of the $1.8 billion proceeds from our $2 billion convertible senior notes offering net of issuance costs and net of purchased capped calls.

Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations in the second quarter of 2026 was $170 million, which included $14 million in benefit related to our currency hedging transactions, while acquisition-related costs were insignificant. This compares to $262 million in the second quarter of 2025, which included $50 million in benefit related to our currency hedging transactions, while acquisition-related costs were $6 million.

Share Repurchase Program: During the second quarter of 2026, the company re-purchased approximately 2.5 million shares at a total cost of approximately $325 million. On May 11, 2026, the company announced that the board of directors authorized a $2 billion expansion of the company's on-going share repurchase program.

R&D Grants: During the second quarter of 2026, the company recognized a $28 million reduction in research and development expenses under Israel's new R&D tax incentive program. The new Israeli law enacted on March 30, 2026, as part of the 2026 budget, provides tax incentives for research and development activities carried out in Israel. Eligible Israeli companies within multinational groups can receive tax credits for qualifying R&D expenses, which may be used to offset corporate taxes or minimum top-up tax, and unused credits may be converted into cash grants after a defined period.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information."

* Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) is a measure that represents the total value of non-cancellable contracted products and/or services that are yet to be recognized as Revenue as of June 30, 2026.

** Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as Net Cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property, equipment, Capitalization costs, and other assets, net of Acquisition related costs.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Check Point will host a conference call with the investment community on July 30, 2026, at 8:30 AM ET/5:30 AM PT. To listen to the live video cast or replay, please visit the website: www.checkpoint.com/ir.

Third Quarter Investor Conference Participation Schedule:

KBCM Technology Leadership Forum

August 10-11, 2026, Park City, UT – Fireside & 1x1's

August 10-11, 2026, Park City, UT – Fireside & 1x1's Oppenheimer 29 th Annual Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

August 13, 2026 – Virtual 1x1's

August 13, 2026 – Virtual 1x1's NASDAQ 6 th Annual Asia Virtual Conference

August 17, 2026 – Virtual 1x1's

August 17, 2026 – Virtual 1x1's Deutsche Bank 2026 Technology Conference

August 26 - 27, 2026, Dana Point, CA – 1x1's

August 26 - 27, 2026, Dana Point, CA – 1x1's Goldman Sachs 2026 Communicopia + Technology Conference

September 8-9, 2026, San Francisco, CA – Fireside Chat &1x1's

September 8-9, 2026, San Francisco, CA – Fireside Chat &1x1's Wolfe Research TMT Conference

September 10, 2026, San Francisco, CA – 1x1's

September 10, 2026, San Francisco, CA – 1x1's Piper Sandler 2026 Growth Frontiers Conference

September 14-16, 2026, Nashville, TN – 1x1's

Members of Check Point's management team are expected to present at these conferences and discuss the latest company strategies and initiatives. Check Point's conference presentations are expected to be available via webcast on the company's web site. To hear these presentations and access the most updated information please visit the company's web site at www.checkpoint.com/ir. The schedule is subject to change.

Follow Check Point via:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: http://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises' AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding our products and solutions and customer demands, our ability to capture growth opportunities and drive sustainable growth in the future, and our participation in investor conferences and other events during the third quarter of 2026. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our ability to continue to develop platform capabilities and solutions; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing solutions and new solutions; the market for IT security continuing to develop; competition from other products and services; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including acts of terrorism or war. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Check Point uses non-GAAP measures of operating income, net income, earnings per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, amortization of debt discount and the related tax affects. Check Point's management believes the non-GAAP financial information provided in this release is useful to investors' understanding and assessment of Check Point's ongoing core operations and prospects for the future. Historically, Check Point has also publicly presented these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to assist the investment community to see the company "through the eyes of management," and thereby enhance understanding of its operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating business internally and as such has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues:













Products and licenses $ 113.4

$ 131.9

$ 224.2

$ 246.0 Security subscriptions 332.6

297.9

655.8

588.5 Total revenues from products and security

subscriptions 446.0

429.8

880.0

834.5 Software updates, maintenance and services 227.6

235.4

462.0

468.5 Total revenues 673.6

665.2

1,342.0

1,303.0















Operating expenses:













Cost of products and licenses 27.8

26.2

55.2

49.2 Cost of security subscriptions 24.4

23.0

48.3

44.4 Total cost of products and security subscriptions 52.2

49.2

103.5

93.6 Cost of Software updates and Maintenance 36.9

34.2

72.8

66.3 Amortization of technology 10.4

7.8

20.9

15.4 Total cost of revenues 99.5

91.2

197.2

175.3















Research and development, net (*) 112.0

112.8

221.9

214.9 Selling and marketing 239.0

227.8

481.6

453.2 General and administrative 38.0

29.8

71.1

60.5 Total operating expenses 488.5

461.6

971.8

903.9















Operating income 185.1

203.6

370.2

399.1 Financial income, net 41.5

28.5

82.3

55.8 Income before taxes on income 226.6

232.1

452.5

454.9 Taxes on income 32.8

29.3

67.1

61.2 Net income $ 193.8

$ 202.8

$ 385.4

$ 393.7 Basic earnings per share $ 1.88

$ 1.89

$ 3.71

$ 3.66 Number of shares used in computing basic earnings

per share 102.9

107.1

103.8

107.5 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.87

$ 1.84

$ 3.68

$ 3.55 Number of shares used in computing diluted

earnings per share 103.5

110.4

104.8

110.9



(*) R&D expenses for the six and three months ended June 30, 2026 include reductions of $55 million and $28 million respectively, related to grants expected to be received under the Israeli Law for Encouragement and Incentivization of Research and Development, following the ratification of the law during the period.

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

SELECTED FINANCIAL METRICS

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025

















Revenues

$ 673.6

$ 665.2

$ 1,342.0

$ 1,303.0 Non-GAAP operating income

259.7

271.1

524.3

529.7 Non-GAAP net income

263.5

261.4

528.8

507.6 Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per share

$ 2.55

$ 2.37

$ 5.05

$ 4.58 Number of shares used in computing diluted

Non-GAAP earnings per share

103.5

110.4

104.8

110.9

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025

















GAAP operating income

$ 185.1

$ 203.6

$ 370.2

$ 399.1 Stock-based compensation (1)

55.9

45.9

115.7

87.1 Amortization of intangible assets and

acquisition related expenses (2)(*)

18.7

21.6

38.4

43.5 Non-GAAP operating income

$ 259.7

$ 271.1

$ 524.3

$ 529.7

















GAAP net income

$ 193.8

$ 202.8

$ 385.4

$ 393.7 Stock-based compensation (1)

55.9

45.9

115.7

87.1 Amortization of intangible assets and

acquisition related expenses (2)(*)

18.7

21.6

38.4

43.5 Amortization of debt discount (3)

1.4

-

2.8

- Taxes on the above items (4)

(6.3)

(8.9)

(13.5)

(16.7) Non-GAAP net income

$ 263.5

$ 261.4

$ 528.8

$ 507.6

















Diluted GAAP earnings per share

$ 1.87

$ 1.84

3.68

$ 3.55 Stock-based compensation (1)

0.54

0.41

1.10

0.78 Amortization of intangible assets and

acquisition related expenses (2)

0.18

0.20

0.37

0.40 Amortization of debt discount (3)

0.02

-

0.03

- Taxes on the above items (4)

(0.06)

(0.08)

(0.13)

(0.15) Diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share

$ 2.55

$ 2.37

$ 5.05

$ 4.58

















Number of shares used in computing diluted

Non-GAAP earnings per share

103.5

110.4

104.8

110.9

















(1) Stock-based compensation:















Cost of products and licenses

$ 0.1

$ 0.1

$ 0.2

$ 0.2 Cost of software updates and maintenance

3.4

3.2

7.4

5.3 Research and development

19.7

17.9

43.2

32.6 Selling and marketing

21.4

17.5

43.6

32.1 General and administrative

11.3

7.2

21.3

16.9



55.9

45.9

115.7

87.1

















(2) Amortization of intangible assets and

acquisition related expenses (*):















Amortization of technology-cost of revenues

10.4

7.8

20.9

15.4 Research and development

5.1

1.1

10.9

2.6 Selling and marketing

3.2

12.7

6.6

25.5



18.7

21.6

38.4

43.5

















(3) Amortization of debt discount

1.4

-

2.8

-

















(4) Taxes on the above items

(6.3)

(8.9)

(13.5)

(16.7) Total, net

$ 69.7

$ 58.6

$ 143.4

$ 113.9



(*) While amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, the revenue of the acquired companies is reflected in the measures, and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited, in millions)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2026

2025

2026 2025















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 169.6

$ 262.1

$ 616.7 $ 683.2















Less:













Purchases of property and equipment

(7.1)

(6.1)

(16.5) (13.5) Capitalization of internal-use software

(1.8)

-

(3.6) -















Free cash flow

$ 160.7

$ 256.0

$ 596.6 $ 669.7















Add:













Acquisition-related costs

-

6.2

21.4 6.2















Adjusted free cash flow

$ 160.7

$ 262.2

$ 618.0 $ 675.9















Free cash flow margin

23.9 %

38.5 %

44.5 % 51.4 %















Adjusted free cash flow margin

23.9 %

39.4 %

46.0 % 51.9 %

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(In millions)

ASSETS

















June 30,

December 31,





2026 (Unaudited)

2025 (Audited) Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$ 596.3

$ 1,800.0 Marketable securities and short-term deposits



1,683.2

1,214.9 Trade receivables, net



491.3

769.1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



159.6

180.0 Total current assets



2,930.4

3,964.0











Long-term assets:









Marketable securities



1,923.9

1,326.8 Property and equipment, net



86.0

82.9 Deferred tax asset, net



74.5

68.3 Operating lease right of use assets



202.1

48.4 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net



2,197.6

2,118.5 Lease prepayment



-

159.9 Other assets



97.6

37.6 Total long-term assets



4,581.7

3,842.4











Total assets



$ 7,512.1

$ 7,806.4

LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:









Deferred revenues



$ 1,397.5

$ 1,530.1 Trade payables and other accrued liabilities



355.1

406.6 Total current liabilities



1,752.6

1,936.7











Long-term liabilities:









Convertible senior notes, net



1,974.9

1,972.1 Long-term deferred revenues



627.7

650.3 Income tax accrual



390.0

329.7 Other long-term liabilities



29.8

35.5 Total long-term liabilities



3,022.4

2,987.6











Total liabilities



4,775.0

4,924.3











Shareholders' equity:









Share capital



0.8

0.8 Additional paid-in capital



3,435.5

3,331.6 Treasury shares at cost



(16,159.7)

(15,555.8) Accumulated other comprehensive gain



4.4

34.8 Retained earnings



15,456.1

15,070.7 Total shareholders' equity



2,737.1

2,882.1 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$ 7,512.1

$ 7,806.4 Total cash and cash equivalents, marketable

securities and short-term deposits



$ 4,203.4

$ 4,341.7

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA (Unaudited, in millions)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Cash flow from operating activities:













Net income $ 193.8

$ 202.8

$ 385.4

$ 393.7 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:













Depreciation of property and equipment 6.9

5.7

13.5

10.9 Amortization of intangible assets 12.4

19.6

25.3

38.8 Stock-based compensation 55.9

45.9

115.7

87.1 Realized loss (gain) on marketable securities -

-

(0.1)

0.1 Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables, net (79.6)

(75.0)

222.4

254.4 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues, trade payables and

other accrued liabilities (20.0)

66.7

(147.9)

(75.4) Amortization of debt discount 1.4

-

2.8

- Deferred income taxes, net (1.2)

(3.6)

(0.4)

(26.4) Net cash provided by operating activities 169.6

262.1

616.7

683.2















Cash flow from investing activities:













Payment in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash (2.2)

(83.7)

(94.4)

(83.7) Investment in property and equipment (7.1)

(6.1)

(16.5)

(13.5) Capitalization of internal-use software (1.8)

-

(3.6)

- Net cash used in investing activities (11.1)

(89.8)

(114.5)

(97.2)















Cash flow from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options 11.2

138.7

45.6

184.7 Purchase of treasury shares (324.9)

(325.0)

(649.9)

(650.0) Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (12.1)

(12.8)

(13.0)

(14.3) Net cash used in financing activities (325.8)

(199.1)

(617.3)

(479.6)















Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities, net )9.0(

8.2

(23.2)

23.2















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, marketable

securities and short-term deposits (176.3)

(18.6)

(138.3)

129.6















Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-

term deposits at the beginning of the period 4,379.7

2,932.0

4,341.7

2,783.8















Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and

short-term deposits at the end of the period $ 4,203.4

$ 2,913.4

$ 4,203.4

$ 2,913.4

SOURCE Check Point Software Technologies