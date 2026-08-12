Chefs For Seniors Launches Chefs For Families, Bringing In-Home Personal Chef Services to Busy Households Nationwide

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chefs For Seniors, Inc., one of the nation's largest in-home personal chef franchise brands, today announced the launch of Chefs For Families, a new brand that brings personalized in-home meal preparation services to busy families, working professionals, couples, and individuals across the United States.

The launch comes as demand for convenient, home-based meal solutions continues to grow. Industry analysts project continued expansion in meal services as consumers increasingly seek healthier and more personalized alternatives to traditional meal kits and takeout.

Chefs For Families matches clients with a local professional chef who shops for groceries, prepares multiple customized meals in the client's home, packages meals for easy reheating throughout the week, and cleans the kitchen before leaving. Menus are tailored to each client's tastes, dietary preferences, allergies, and nutrition goals.

Unlike meal kits or prepared meal delivery services, every meal is cooked fresh in the client's own kitchen using ingredients selected specifically for their household. The service combines the personalization of a private chef with a recurring model designed to be accessible for everyday families.

"Since launching Chefs For Seniors more than a decade ago, we've heard from countless families asking if we offered the same service for them," said Nathan Allman, Co-Founder of Chefs For Seniors. "Chefs For Families was created to help busy households enjoy healthy, home-cooked meals while spending less time shopping, cooking, and cleaning."

Founded in 2013, Chefs For Seniors has served thousands of clients through more than 100 locally owned franchise locations nationwide. Chefs For Families is launching in participating markets across the United States, with additional locations expected to join in the coming months.

Consumers can learn more, check availability, and request local pricing at www.chefsforfamilies.com.

About Chefs For Seniors

Founded in 2013, Chefs For Seniors is one of the nation's largest in-home personal chef franchise brands, serving clients through more than 100 locations across the United States. The company provides customized meal preparation services that help clients enjoy fresh, chef-prepared meals tailored to their tastes, dietary preferences, and health goals. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Chefs For Seniors is the parent company of Chefs For Families. Learn more at www.chefsforseniors.com.

SOURCE Chefs For Seniors