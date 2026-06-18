Cheil Agency Network Strengthens Leadership Team With Two C-Suite Promotions

Bill Mattis will step into a new role as chief growth officer, and Gourang Mehta advances to chief technology officer

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a period of strong growth, The Cheil Agency Network (CAN) today announced the promotions of Bill Mattis to chief growth officer and Gourang Mehta to chief technology officer, strengthening its leadership team to support the network's next phase of expansion.

Bill Headshot Gourang Mehta Headshot

Mattis, formerly managing director and head of network growth at CAN, assumes the position of chief growth officer. Mehta will join the executive team as chief technology officer, moving from his position as managing director at Barbarian, one of five agencies (McKinney, Iris, Attention Arc, CYLNDR Studios and Barbarian) that make up the network.

Mattis brings a combination of new business leadership, brand-building expertise, strategic thinking and operational discipline. In his new role, he will continue to build systems, partnerships and infrastructure to elevate the visibility of CAN and cement the network as a partner that brands actively seek out, whether for a specialized agency partnership or a fully integrated network solution.

"The agency landscape is changing rapidly, and clients increasingly need partners that can move across disciplines, channels and business challenges with agility," said Joe Maglio, CEO of CAN. "Bill understands how to bring together the strengths of our agencies to create meaningful business outcomes for clients. His promotion to chief growth officer reflects our commitment to building a network that is collaborative, entrepreneurial and relentlessly focused on growth."

Working alongside Mattis and Maglio, Mehta offers experience in technical innovation and strategic business development. He specializes in generative AI, enterprise workflow automation and enterprise platforms, and will translate these proficiencies to maximize what's technically possible with what drives business impact for the network and its partners.

"Gourang's greatest strength is his rare ability to bridge the gap between deep, complex technical innovation and strategic business growth," explained Maglio. "The pace of technological change, particularly with the rapid emergence of generative AI and agentic workflows, demands dedicated, visionary leadership right now, and Gourang's expertise will guide our agencies through this critical next phase of industry transformation."

Since launching in 2025, CAN has added 20 new accounts to its portfolio, increased market consideration by 30% and delivered a 26% increase in net new revenue YoY. To support this momentum, the network established unified office hubs in New York and Toronto. Aimed at serving mid-market brands, the network provides the specialized strengths of individual agencies with the power of a connected, collaborative network.

"My mandate is to architect the future of how our agencies operate and deliver value using technology. I'm driving our network-wide AI investments and prioritizing emerging technologies," said Mehta. "I want us to move past the 'hype' phase of AI and execute on impactful use cases that change the way we work."

"Growth today requires more than scale; it requires connection. The most successful brands aren't looking for more agency partners; they're looking for partners who truly understand their business challenges and can bridge the right expertise to solve them," said Mattis. "With each agency within CAN possessing a unique superpower, we have a distinct advantage in how we architect those solutions, whether the answer lies within a single agency or requires us to scale across the network to meet a client's needs. That's the opportunity we're building at Cheil Agency Network, and I'm excited to lead the next chapter of that growth."

About Cheil Agency Network

The Cheil Agency Network (CAN) is a network of independently led agencies in North America: Attention Arc, Barbarian, CYLNDR Studios, Iris and McKinney. Capabilities include: creative, media, branding, production, social media, influencer, design, digital transformation and tech. The Cheil Agency Network offers the agility and energy that's often missing from traditional holding companies, but with the reach of Cheil Worldwide, the global marketing powerhouse with offices in 46 countries.

With teams and offices in the U.S. and Canada, agencies within the Cheil Agency Network partner with some of the biggest brands across North America including Little Caesars, Bentley, Samsung, Microsoft, Barclays, Sherwin-Williams, Texas Pete, Shoe Show, California Pizza Kitchen, Citizen Watch and many more. For more information, visit cheilagencynetwork.com

SOURCE Cheil Agency Network