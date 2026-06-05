Chelsea Roger and the SeaCliff Team to Host August Carnival Events for SeaCliff on the Greens and The Peninsula Communities

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Roger and the SeaCliff Team are pleased to announce two upcoming community carnival private events in August for residents of the SeaCliff on the Greens and The Peninsula communities in Huntington Beach. Hosted by Chelsea Roger in partnership with the Master Series HOA, the first event will take place in August in the SeaCliff on the Greens community.

Chelsea will also host a second carnival event for The Peninsula community. Both August private events are part of Chelsea's ongoing commitment to creating joyful, all-expense-paid gatherings where neighbors can come together, connect, and enjoy a memorable community experience.

As a longtime SeaCliff on the Greens Realtor and dedicated Huntington Beach community member, Chelsea Roger is passionate about creating opportunities for neighbors to connect, celebrate, and enjoy time together. The annual carnival is an all-expense-paid social event designed to bring families, friends, and residents together for an evening of fun, food, entertainment, and community spirit.

The carnival private events will include a wide variety of vendors, free gourmet carnival food, complimentary drinks, live music, a photo booth, a dunk tank, and several other family-friendly activities. Chelsea loves organizing these events as a way to thank the community for its continued support and to create an environment where residents feel welcomed, appreciated, and treated like family.

Chelsea Roger, recognized by many clients as one of the best Realtors in Huntington Beach, has built her reputation on local knowledge, trusted relationships, and a personal approach that makes clients and neighbors feel like family. Through events like the SeaCliff on the Greens Carnival, Chelsea continues to demonstrate that her role in the community extends far beyond real estate transactions.

"Bringing neighbors together is one of my favorite ways to give back," said Chelsea Roger. "SeaCliff on the Greens and The Peninsula are such special Huntington Beach communities, and I love creating events where people can relax, connect, and enjoy time with one another."

In addition to the SeaCliff on the Greens and The Peninsula carnival events in August, Chelsea will be hosting a third community private event in September that will have a different theme and experience.

As one of the top real estate agents in Huntington Beach, Chelsea Roger and the SeaCliff Team continue to combine award-winning real estate service with meaningful community involvement. Their ongoing support of neighborhood events reflects their deep commitment to Huntington Beach, SeaCliff, and the families who make these communities so special.

For more information about Chelsea Roger, the SeaCliff Team, or homes in the SeaCliff and Huntington Beach communities, visit https://seacliffteam.com/.

About Chelsea Roger and the SeaCliff Team

Chelsea Roger is a lifelong Huntington Beach resident and leading local real estate professional specializing in SeaCliff, SeaCliff on the Greens, The Peninsula, and surrounding coastal communities. As a trusted SeaCliff on the Greens Realtor, Chelsea brings more than 20 years of real estate experience, deep neighborhood knowledge, and a concierge-level approach to helping buyers and sellers achieve their goals. The SeaCliff Team is known for personalized service, strong negotiation, community involvement, and a long-standing commitment to the Huntington Beach lifestyle.

SOURCE SeaCliff Team