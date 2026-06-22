ChemDiv, Inc. Highlights Successful Deployment of Proprietary CNS Drug Discovery Platform, Advancing Neurodegenerative Programs for Polku Therapeutics and Brenig Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemDiv, Inc. (www.chemdiv.com), a global provider of integrated drug discovery solutions, today announced significant milestones achieved through its proprietary central nervous system (CNS) focused drug discovery platform. The ChemDiv-built platform has successfully enabled the design and optimization of brain-penetrant small-molecule programs, directly supporting the recent preclinical and clinical advancements of its partners, Polku Therapeutics (polkutx.com) and Brenig Therapeutics (www.brenigther.com).

Advancing Clinical Development with Brenig Therapeutics ChemDiv's integrated CNS discovery platform was strategically applied to programs developed for Brenig Therapeutics, specifically targeting the LRRK2 and NLRP3 pathways implicated in neurodegenerative diseases. Recent clinical updates from Brenig Therapeutics highlight the advancement of these programs into clinical development. This progress underscores the ChemDiv platform's robust capability to support discovery programs that require complex central nervous system exposure, strict target selectivity, and optimal drug-like properties suitable for chronic neurological indications.

Driving Preclinical Efficacy with Polku Therapeutics In further validation of the platform's utility, Polku Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, reported positive efficacy results for its lead compound, POLK-38. Evaluated in the rigorous PS19 tauopathy mouse model—a widely used translational model for Alzheimer's disease and related disorders—oral administration of POLK-38 yielded a significant treatment effect on brain tau pathology and spatial learning.

POLK-38 is part of a broader portfolio of novel small molecules advanced by Polku to modulate prolyl oligopeptidase (PREP) and restore protein homeostasis mechanisms. The recent data robustly supports the approach of targeting the PREP–PP2A pathway to counter neurodegeneration. Additional neuropathological assessments are ongoing, and Polku Therapeutics is scheduled to present new research from its PREP-targeting platform at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) on July 12, 2026.

By successfully facilitating the translation of novel biological targets into viable therapeutic candidates for both Brenig Therapeutics and Polku Therapeutics, ChemDiv continues to demonstrate its foundational role in accelerating the discovery of disease-modifying treatments for complex neurological conditions.

Roman Timakhov, Research Director at ChemDiv said: "By building CNS exposure and selectivity into the design cycle from the start, ChemDiv's platform helps partners move more efficiently from discovery toward clinically relevant candidates."

Media Contact: ChemDiv, Inc.

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SOURCE ChemDiv, Inc