Chemical tanker market size to grow by USD 10,122.22 million between 2022 and 2027; AceTankers, Bahri, among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Vendor Analysis

The global chemical tanker market is fragmented due to the presence of leading global, regional, and local/domestic players. Vendors are investing significantly in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing chemical tankers and emphasizing building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves from competing brands. They are also strategizing their product advertisements to attract consumers by highlighting the features and advantages of newly launched products. In addition, vendors are differentiating themselves based on quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation and offer products with different features and applications. All these factors will intensify the market growth during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Ace-Tankers - The company offers a chemical tanker that helps in commercial asset management of chemicals and vegetable oils.

- The company offers a chemical tanker that helps in commercial asset management of chemicals and vegetable oils. Bahri - The company offers a chemical tanker that can transport a wide range of liquid chemicals, clean petroleum products, and vegetable oils.

- The company offers a chemical tanker that can transport a wide range of liquid chemicals, clean petroleum products, and vegetable oils. HANSA TANKERS MANAGEMENT AS - The company offers more than 44 chemical tanker vessels ranging in size from 19,000 dwt to 33,000 dwt.

- The company offers more than 44 chemical tanker vessels ranging in size from 19,000 dwt to 33,000 dwt. IINO KAIUN KAISHA Ltd. - The company offers a chemical tanker that helps in transporting liquid cargo, primarily consisting of petrochemical products.

- The company offers a chemical tanker that helps in transporting liquid cargo, primarily consisting of petrochemical products. Fairfield Chemical Carriers

IMC Ship Management Pte Ltd.

K Line Pte Ltd.

KOYO KAIUN Co. Ltd.

M.T.M. Ship Management Pte Ltd.

MOL CHEMICAL TANKERS PTE. LTD.

Navig8 Group

Odfjell SE

PT BERLIAN LAJU TANKER TBK

Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.

Stena Bulk

Stolt Nielsen Ltd.

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Chemical tanker market

The market is segmented by product (organic chemicals, vegetable fats and oils, inorganic chemicals, and others), type (inland, coastal, and deep sea), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa , North America , South America , and Europe ).

and , , , and ). The market growth in the organic chemicals segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased global demand for pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, pesticides, crop protection, pesticides, food and beverages, personal care products and cosmetics, polymers, water treatment, and other products. The rapid rise of shale gas production in China and North America and the adoption of advanced technologies for preventing the growth of harmful bacteria are other factors driving the growth of the segment.

Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the increase in LNG tanker transportation. The commissioning of LNG liquefication production plants in Eastern and Western Australia , Sabine Pass LNG facility, and the revamping of LNG exports from Angola and Egypt increased the commercial production of LNG. Also, the rise in natural gas prices between March 2021 and early October 2021 led to an increase in the demand for oil and gas products. In addition, the increased preference for LNG chemical tankers over pipeline transportation is increasing the demand for chemical tankers globally. All these factors drive the growth of the market.

– The market is driven by the increase in LNG tanker transportation. The commissioning of LNG liquefication production plants in Eastern and , Sabine Pass LNG facility, and the revamping of LNG exports from and increased the commercial production of LNG. Also, the rise in natural gas prices between and early led to an increase in the demand for oil and gas products. In addition, the increased preference for LNG chemical tankers over pipeline transportation is increasing the demand for chemical tankers globally. All these factors drive the growth of the market. Trend – Advances in the propulsion system of tankers are identified as the key trend in the market. LNG tankers historically used moderately efficient steam turbine-driven propulsion systems. With advances in propulsion technologies, the market is witnessing the development of cross-compound double-reduction steam turbines. These steam turbines are compact in size and have the advantage of easy astern movement. In addition, the introduction of controllable pitch propeller (CPP) for running tanker ships in forward and astern directions without changing the direction of rotation of the engine has led to more power generation. This is enabling the transportation of more volume of goods using tankers. Such technological advances in propulsion systems will positively influence the market growth over the forecast period.

– Advances in the propulsion system of tankers are identified as the key trend in the market. LNG tankers historically used moderately efficient steam turbine-driven propulsion systems. With advances in propulsion technologies, the market is witnessing the development of cross-compound double-reduction steam turbines. These steam turbines are compact in size and have the advantage of easy astern movement. In addition, the introduction of controllable pitch propeller (CPP) for running tanker ships in forward and astern directions without changing the direction of rotation of the engine has led to more power generation. This is enabling the transportation of more volume of goods using tankers. Such technological advances in propulsion systems will positively influence the market growth over the forecast period. Challenge - The fluctuation in the Baltic dry index is the major challenge in the market. The Baltic dry index is an economic indicator related to the average index of moving goods in the sea by considering 23 global shipping routes. A high Baltic dry index is experienced if the demand for tanker ships is more than the supply. The market is currently witnessing an increase in the number of new ships, which has created an oversupply. This is creating a challenge for vendors, as it is leading to reduced shipping freight, which is hindering market growth.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021), Historic Industry Size, & Analysis of Vendors and Countries

The market is segmented by region APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC will account for 42% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization and the expansion of the middle-class income group have increased the sales of automobiles in the region. This has created a continuous demand for petroleum products such as diesel, petrol, and gas. In addition, the rising demand for organic chemicals, vegetable fats and oils, and others will drive the growth of the chemical tanker market in APAC.

What are the key data covered in this chemical tanker market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the chemical tanker market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the chemical tanker market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the chemical tanker market across APAC, Middle East and Africa , North America , South America , and Europe

and , , , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of chemical tanker market vendors

Chemical Tanker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,122.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.97 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, Singapore, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AceTankers, Bahri, Fairfield Chemical Carriers, HANSA TANKERS MANAGEMENT AS, IINO KAIUN KAISHA Ltd., IMC Ship Management Pte Ltd., K Line Pte Ltd., KOYO KAIUN Co. Ltd., M.T.M. Ship Management Pte Ltd., MOL CHEMICAL TANKERS PTE. LTD., Navig8 Group, Odfjell SE, PT BERLIAN LAJU TANKER TBK, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Stena Bulk, Stolt Nielsen Ltd., Team Tankers International Ltd., UltraTank, Wilmar International Ltd., and Womar Pools Pte Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

