ChemoMouthpiece, LLC Announces Partnership with Zeal Specialty Pharmacy to Support Access to the Chemo Mouthpiece® Oral Cooling Device

Partnership will support oncology practices and patients with prescribing coordination, reimbursement support, and patient onboarding services.

WILMINGTON, Del., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomouthpiece, LLC, a privately held medical device company focused on supportive oncology care, today announced a new partnership with Zeal Specialty Pharmacy to support patient access to the Chemo Mouthpiece® oral cooling device.

Through the partnership, Zeal Specialty Pharmacy will support oncology practices with prescribing coordination, benefits investigation, prior authorization support, patient onboarding, and Patient Assistance Program (PAP) services related to the Chemo Mouthpiece device.

The Chemo Mouthpiece® oral cooling device is FDA 510(k) cleared and intended to cool the oral mucosa to reduce the incidence and severity of chemotherapy induced oral mucositis in adult patients.

The Chemo Mouthpiece is FDA 510(k) cleared and intended to cool the oral mucosa to reduce the incidence and severity of chemotherapy induced oral mucositis in adult patients.

Oral mucositis (OM) is one of the most common and debilitating side effects of chemotherapy treatment and may significantly impact a patient's ability to eat, speak, maintain nutrition, and remain on treatment. In some patients, oral mucositis becomes a dose-limiting toxicity, slowing or preventing continuation of cancer therapies. OM may contribute to nutritional challenges during treatment and is also associated with increased healthcare utilization, including hospitalization and medication use.

Clinical outcomes from a multi-institutional randomized controlled trial of the Chemo Mouthpiece published in Supportive Care in Cancer, the official journal of the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer (MASCC), showed a 46% reduction in patient-reported oral pain and a 68% reduction in opioid/analgesic use among patients receiving chemotherapy. The findings highlight the potential clinical impact of the Chemo Mouthpiece for patients at risk for oral mucositis.

"Our mission has always been to help patients better manage one of the most painful and clinically disruptive side effects of chemotherapy treatment," said Frank Jacobucci, Chief Commercial Officer of Chemomouthpiece, LLC. "Through our partnership with Zeal, we aim to help more patients access the Chemo Mouthpiece early in their treatment journey, ideally before chemotherapy begins, while providing oncology practices with the coordination and support needed throughout the prescribing and onboarding process."

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Zeal Specialty Pharmacy is a nationally licensed specialty pharmacy focused on delivering technology-enabled specialty pharmacy services and patient support programs.

"Oral mucositis is one of the most painful and under-supported side effects of chemotherapy, and until now patients have had few real ways to manage it," said Jonathan Ogurchak, PharmD, CSP, CEO and Co-Founder of Zeal Specialty Pharmacy. "Partnering with Chemomouthpiece lets us do exactly what Zeal was built to do: get the Chemo Mouthpiece into patients' hands and give oncology practices one coordinated source for access and support. For us, that's what optimizing the patient experience really means."

The companies are working together to support oncology practices and patients with access and coordination services for the Chemo Mouthpiece oral cooling device across the United States.

Healthcare providers interested in prescribing the Chemo Mouthpiece or learning more about patient access support may visit www.chemomouthpiece.com for additional information.

About the Chemo Mouthpiece

The Chemo Mouthpiece is a self-contained oral cryotherapy device designed to cool the entire oral cavity during and after chemotherapy infusion. By inducing vasoconstriction in the oral cavity, the device reduces the local presence of chemotherapy drugs, helping to mitigate mucosal injury. Available by prescription only, the device is single-patient, reusable, self-contained, and designed for use in both the clinic and at home when chemotherapy may still be circulating, supporting utility across short- and long half-life regimens. The FDA awarded the Chemo Mouthpiece Breakthrough Device Designation in December 2021 and the device was FDA 510(k) cleared in January 2024.

INDICATION FOR USE: (Rx only) The Chemo Mouthpiece® is intended to be used to cool the oral mucosa to reduce the incidence and severity of chemotherapy induced oral mucositis in adult patients. See Important Safety Information at www.chemomouthpiece.com/resources

About Chemomouthpiece, LLC

Chemomouthpiece, LLC is a privately held medical device company headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Founded by a cancer survivor, the company's mission is to bring patient-driven innovation to the forefront of supportive oncology care. The Chemo Mouthpiece® is the company's flagship product, designed to help reduce the incidence and severity of oral mucositis, one of the most common and painful side effects of chemotherapy, impacting up to 80% of patients depending on cancer type.

About Zeal Specialty Pharmacy

Zeal Specialty Pharmacy is a technology-driven specialty pharmacy built to keep patients with rare and complex conditions on therapy. By pairing pharmacy automation with a streamlined, patient-first approach, Zeal removes the slow, manual steps of specialty fulfillment to create a faster, more reliable experience for patients and partners alike. That efficiency serves one great purpose: to improve the experience between a patient and their care.

Dually accredited by URAC and ACHC, and holding Rare Disease Center of Excellence designations from both (one of only six U.S. pharmacies with that distinction), Zeal can dispense nationwide from its two locations, providing all partners real-time insight into therapy status while giving patients a pharmacy that treats speed and high-touch care as the same goal. Learn more at www.zealsp.com.

For more information on Chemomouthpiece, LLC, please visit www.chemomouthpiece.com or contact; Scott Narins, Director of Investor Relations, [email protected] or Bonni Tattoli, VP, Commercial Operations at, [email protected]

SOURCE Chemomouthpiece, LLC