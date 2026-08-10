Chemours Launches Opteon™ ZE and Opteon™ 515B Refrigerants for Chiller Applications Powering Data Centers, Commercial Buildings, and Other Mission Critical Environments

New additions to the Opteon™ portfolio support high-performance, sustainable cooling solutions in stationary chillers for AI-driven data centers, and commercial HVAC applications

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company, today announced the launch of Opteon™ ZE (R-1234ze(E)) and Opteon™ 515B (R-515B) for stationary chiller applications. The products further expand the industry-leading Opteon™ portfolio and provide customers with additional low-global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant options for large-scale cooling applications, including rapidly growing AI and data center infrastructure.

"AI is reshaping the demands placed on cooling infrastructure, and customers need solutions that can keep pace without compromising efficiency, reliability, or long-term regulatory readiness," said Joseph Martinko, President, Thermal & Specialized Solutions at Chemours. "With Opteon™ ZE and Opteon™ 515B, Chemours is expanding the choices available to chiller OEMs and operators as they build and maintain the critical systems powering data centers, commercial buildings, and other mission critical environments, while further strengthening our position in attractive, high-growth cooling applications."

As demand for artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and digital infrastructure continues to grow, data center operators face increasing cooling requirements, higher heat loads, strict uptime requirements, and the need for solutions that can scale with future growth. Opteon™ ZE and Opteon™ 515B are low-GWP refrigerants designed to help address these challenges with efficient heat removal, reliable performance, and scalability, while supporting decarbonization and climate goals.

The products also support Chemours' continued focus on higher-value applications, including data center infrastructure, where long-term demand trends are driving increased investment in cooling solutions.

Opteon™ ZE (R-1234ze(E)) is a hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) based refrigerant engineered to deliver exceptional performance, characterized by an ultra-low GWP of approximately 1 (AR5), and zero ozone depletion potential (ODP). It has an ASHRAE A2L classification (mildly flammable). It is well suited for air- and water-cooled chillers, commercial air conditioning, heat pumps, and data center cooling applications. Opteon™ ZE offers high energy efficiency and compatibility with commonly used polyolester oil (POE) lubricants.

Opteon™ 515B (R-515B) is a zero ODP refrigerant blend consisting of approximately 91.1% R-1234ze(E) and 8.9% R-227ea. Featuring a GWP of approximately 293 (AR4) and an ASHRAE A1 classification (no flame propagation). For conventional chiller applications, Opteon™ 515B offers a balance of lower GWP, performance, and ease of adoption for customers transitioning from higher-GWP refrigerants.

Together, these products strengthen Chemours' position as a leading provider of low-GWP refrigerant solutions, expanding the company's ability to support a broader range of chiller applications while complementing its existing portfolio of Opteon™ refrigerants used in air conditioning, refrigeration, heat pumps, and across the HVACR industry.

Importantly, Chemours is uniquely positioned to supply these products through its extensive fluorochemicals expertise, and intellectual property portfolio. The company is confident in its ability to manufacture and sell Opteon™ ZE and Opteon™ 515B while respecting applicable intellectual property rights and supporting customers with dependable long-term supply.

Opteon™ ZE and Opteon™ 515B are available now in strategic countries, with additional market availability expected to follow aligned with market demand.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in providing industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and advanced electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Through our three businesses – Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Titanium Technologies, and Advanced Performance Materials – we deliver application expertise and chemistry-based innovations that solve customers' biggest challenges. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Opteon™, Freon™, Ti-Pure™, Nafion™, Teflon™, Viton™, and Krytox™. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC, Chemours has approximately 5,700 employees and 28 manufacturing sites and serves approximately 2,400 customers in approximately 110 countries. For more information, visit chemours.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, new product development of refrigerants for chiller applications, expected contributions to advancing data center energy efficiency, improving sustainability, circularity, decreasing environmental footprint, plans to continue investment in research and development, all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond Chemours' control. Matters outside our control, including general economic conditions, market adoption of technologies, geopolitical conditions and global health events, and changes in environmental regulations in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that affect demand for or adoption of our products, have affected or may affect our business and operations and may or may continue to hinder our ability to provide goods and services to customers, cause disruptions in our supply chains such as through strikes, labor disruptions or other events, adversely affect our business partners, significantly reduce the demand for our products, adversely affect the health and welfare of our personnel or cause other unpredictable events. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

INVESTORS

Brandon Ontjes

VP, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations

+1.302.773.3300

[email protected]

NEWS MEDIA

Cassie Olszewski

Media Relations & Reputation Leader

+1.302.219.7140

[email protected]

SOURCE The Chemours Company