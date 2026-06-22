ChemT Biotechnology Raises US$5 Million in 18 months to bring AI to Biomanufacturing

The total funding comprises US$1 million in angel investment and a US$4 million seed round. The seed financing round was led by Wavemaker Ventures, with participation by SEEDS, further supported by notable investors across the United States and Asia.

The financing will support the continued expansion of ChemT's AI and experimental infrastructure, which aims to make advanced medicines easier to manufacture, scale, and deliver to patients worldwide.

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemT Biotechnology, an AI-driven biotechnology company building the intelligence layer for biomanufacturing, has closed a US$4 million seed round led by Wavemaker Ventures, the early-stage fund of Wavemaker Partners, with participation from co-investment partner SEEDS, an arm of SG Growth Capital, the investment platform of EDB and Enterprise Singapore. The round was further supported by notable investors across the United States and Asia, including Wavemaker 360 Health, Draper University Ventures, and Temasek Life Sciences Accelerator.

Making biologics at scale is harder than it looks. Manufacturers face long development timelines, unpredictable yields, high costs, and processes that are difficult to scale, all of which slow the delivery of treatments to patients. At the heart of the problem is that we lack precise and tunable ways to manipulate cells - the mini factories where important biologics are made.

ChemT is taking a different approach. Unlike conventional AI drug discovery companies or lab automation tools, ChemT builds intelligence directly into the manufacturing process itself, helping companies better understand the cells behind biomanufacturing, and provides a new way to guide cell behavior for faster, more scalable, and reliable production.

At the heart of the company is CelMo™, an AI-driven Virtual Cell platform trained on billions to trillions of proprietary biological sequencing reads and validated in the lab. CelMo™ is designed to simulate how cells respond to manufacturing conditions, genetic changes, and other stresses. By tracking which biological processes inside a cell are being activated, suppressed, or rewired, from growth and metabolism to stress response and productivity, CelMo™ builds a dynamic picture of how cell states shift throughout manufacturing. Built on this foundation are practical applications: identifying target cell pathways to improve manufacturing performance, designing small molecules to guide cell behavior, and supporting cell engineering using AI.

CelMo™ is already delivering results. In CHO cells, the cell type most commonly used to manufacture antibodies and therapeutic proteins, the platform has demonstrated a 50% increase in antibody output and a 40% reduction in production timelines.

ChemT's flagship small molecule product, Chemplify™, applies the same approach to T-cell manufacturing, a critical component of advanced cancer therapies. Chemplify™ has demonstrated 50% faster development, 3× scalability, 60% lower costs, and 10× higher cell expansion yield.

"This financing is a strong validation of our team, our technology, and our mission during a difficult funding environment for life sciences," said Jie Sun, co-founder and CEO of ChemT Biotechnology. "Within roughly a year and half of launch, we've built commercial partnerships with more than 40 pharmaceutical, biotech, and CDMO companies across the globe. The future of biomanufacturing will not be won by automation alone -- it will require intelligence."

The financing will support the continued expansion of ChemT's AI and experimental infrastructure, advancement of its AI-designed molecular products toward GMP standards and regulatory readiness, scaling of commercial partnerships, and further development of CelMo™. ChemT plans to expand the platform beyond CHO cells and T cells into other cellular systems, including stem cells, NK cells (Natural Killer cells, used in next-generation cancer immunotherapies), and HEK cells (Human Embryonic Kidney cells, widely used in gene therapy and biologics production), enabling broader intelligent control across biomanufacturing workflows.

"Our customers come to us because they are stuck - development timelines stretch for years, processes break when you try to scale them," said Dr. Ling Wu, co-founder and President of ChemT Biotechnology. "CelMo™ is the cellular world model to understand what's happening inside their cells and intervene intelligently. Our goal is to help make advanced medicines easier to manufacture, scale, and deliver to patients worldwide."

"Biomanufacturing has long been constrained by structural bottlenecks, rooted in the lack of computational understanding of how cellular networks behave inside bioreactors. ChemT addresses this through precision small molecules that modulate cellular behavior — giving manufacturers a new lever for faster, cheaper, and higher-yield production with consistent quality," said Paul Santos, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Wavemaker Partners. "We look forward to working with ChemT's founding team, which brings together technical and commercial depth, scientific credibility, world-class bioprocess leadership, and capital efficiency — a rare combination that has already drawn early commercial partnerships from all over the world."

About ChemT Biotechnology



ChemT Biotechnology is an AI-driven biotech company based across Singapore and the United States, building the intelligence layer for biomanufacturing. Its CelMo™ Virtual Cell platform combines AI, proprietary biological data, and wet-lab validation to better understand and guide cell behavior in biomanufacturing.

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For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit https://www.chemtbio.com/

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SOURCE ChemT Biotechnology