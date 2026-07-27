CHEMTREC LAUNCHES CHEMTREC CARE: SITE SAFETY AND COMPLIANCE SERVICE FOR THE PERSONAL CARE INDUSTRY

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEMTREC, a trusted leader in safety and compliance solutions, today announced the launch of CHEMTREC Care, a new service designed to help personal care, beauty, and cosmetics companies enhance workplace safety, streamline regulatory compliance, and strengthen incident response capabilities across their operations.

Built on more than 55 years of experience helping organizations enhance safety and manage emergency response, CHEMTREC Care brings CHEMTREC's proven expertise beyond emergency preparedness into everyday workplace safety and compliance. The service supports organizations across laboratories, manufacturing facilities, warehouses, distribution centers, and retail locations, helping employees access the resources they need to support safety and minimize incidents in the workplace.

As personal care companies navigate increasingly complex formulations, ingredient management requirements, employee safety obligations, and regulatory expectations, CHEMTREC Care provides a single, reliable solution for site safety and compliance. The service includes 24/7 live support, Safety Data Sheet (SDS) access, medical assistance for chemical exposures and workplace incidents, incident reporting and documentation, interpreter services in more than 250 languages, and support for OSHA, EPA, and RCRA compliance requirements.

"Too many companies are juggling multiple vendors for safety, compliance, and emergency response," said Andrew H. LaVanway, Chief Executive of CHEMTREC. "CHEMTREC Care brings those pieces together in one place. It's not just about checking the compliance box, it's about helping organizations protect their people, simplify operations, and stay prepared when it matters most."

CHEMTREC Care is available through flexible subscription options designed to support both single-site businesses and multi-location organizations. Depending on the level of coverage selected, customers can access expanded site support, enhanced SDS management resources, cleanup and remediation assistance, and centralized reporting capabilities that improve visibility and help address compliance gaps.

The service also strengthens OSHA Hazard Communication (HazCom) programs by providing employees with 24/7 access to SDSs, hazard information, and specialized support. By centralizing critical safety information and making it readily accessible when needed, CHEMTREC Care helps organizations improve response times, strengthen workplace safety, and maintain compliance with HazCom requirements.

From product development and formulation through distribution, retail, and end use, CHEMTREC Care helps personal care companies address safety and compliance responsibilities throughout the product lifecycle. With a single trusted partner providing expert guidance and support, organizations can reduce administrative complexity, improve preparedness, and focus on delivering safe, high-quality products to market.

For more information about CHEMTREC Care, visit www.chemtrec.com/care.

About CHEMTREC

CHEMTREC is a global provider of emergency response information, regulatory support, and safety management solutions. Operating 24/7, CHEMTREC helps organizations navigate compliance and incident management challenges through a comprehensive suite of services, including emergency response, safety data sheet solutions, training, consulting, incident reporting, and lithium battery compliance support. With worldwide coverage and regional expertise, CHEMTREC delivers reliable services that help organizations protect people, operations, and the environment.

SOURCE CHEMTREC, LLC