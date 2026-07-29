The new lineup marks Cheribundi's latest innovation in making science-backed tart cherry nutrition more accessible for everyday athletes and active lifestyles.

BOULDER, Colo., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheribundi, the #1 recovery brand in sports, today announced the launch of its new Recovery and Sleep Shots, introducing the brand's most potent and convenient products to date and expanding its lineup of science-backed recovery solutions. The new lineup includes two targeted formulas designed to help active consumers recover faster after exercise and get deeper, more restorative sleep.

Cheribundi Launches New Recovery and Sleep Shots, Delivering the Power of 60+ Tart Cherries in a Convenient 2-Ounce Shot

The Recovery Shot contains 100% Montmorency tart cherry concentrate, naturally rich in anthocyanins and other polyphenols to support faster recovery and reduced muscle soreness after exercise. The Sleep Shot pairs tart cherry concentrate with 320 mg of magnesium glycinate—one of the most bioavailable forms of magnesium—to support deeper, more restorative sleep without added melatonin.

Each convenient 2-ounce shot delivers the power of more than 60 Montmorency tart cherries, bringing the same trusted recovery ingredient relied on by professional and collegiate sports teams to athletes and active consumers in a format that fits easily into everyday routines. Whether taken after a workout or as part of a nightly wellness ritual, the portable shots make it easier than ever to experience the science-backed benefits of tart cherry - anytime, anywhere.

"For more than 20 years, Cheribundi has helped athletes recover naturally with the power of tart cherry," said Marc Seguin, CEO of Cheribundi. "Our new shots make it easier than ever to get those benefits, whether you're hitting the gym daily, training for a race, or just winding down for the night. They're convenient, effective, and designed to fit into everyday life."

The launch comes as emerging research increasingly recognizes recovery and sleep as active biological processes that help the body adapt to training, maintain performance, and support long-term health. Interest in magnesium is also on the rise. According to a February 2026 ConsumerLab survey of more than 8,850 supplement users, magnesium is now the second most popular supplement in the U.S., used by nearly 65% of respondents.

The new shots expand Cheribundi's portfolio of recovery-focused products, joining its juices, concentrates and gummies to give consumers more ways to incorporate tart cherry into their routines.

Cheribundi Recovery and Sleep Shots are available now in 30-count packs at cheribundi.com, Amazon, and FreshDirect, with additional retail expansion planned for later this year.

About NextFoods

NextFoods is redefining whole-body health with science-backed, natural nutrition designed for everyday performance. As the parent company of Cheribundi and GoodBelly, NextFoods delivers innovative functional food and beverage solutions that support gut health, recovery, and sleep. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, the company's brands are trusted by elite athletes and health-conscious consumers alike and are available in more than 20,000 retailers nationwide and online. Learn more at cheribundi.com and goodbelly.com.

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SOURCE Cheribundi