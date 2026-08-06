Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

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Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Aug 06, 2026, 14:56 ET

DOVER, Del., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At their meeting held yesterday, the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.735 per share on the Company's common stock. The $0.735 per share dividend will be paid on October 5, 2026, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on September 14, 2026.

With this dividend, Chesapeake Utilities will have paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for 65 years and since 2004, has increased its annualized dividend every year.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation:
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CPK). Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

For more information, contact:
Lucia Dempsey
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]
347-804-9067

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

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