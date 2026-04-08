Chicago Attorney Vadim Glozman Selected to Super Lawyers Rising Stars: 2018 - 2026

Chicago white-collar criminal attorney Vadim Glozman of Glozman Law recognized among top 5% of legal peers for ninth consecutive year.

CHICAGO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glozman Law, a Chicago-based federal criminal defense practice, announced today that principal attorney Vadim A. Glozman has been selected to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list as a top-rated white-collar criminal attorney in Chicago, Illinois, for nine consecutive years, 2018 through 2026. The firm also earned inclusion in the 2025 Chambers and Partners Illinois Spotlight Guide for Litigation: White-Collar Crime and Government Investigations. To learn more about Glozman Law's services and its commitment to client advocacy, visit https://www.glozmanlaw.com/about/ .

The Super Lawyers selection process is peer-influenced and research-driven, identifying the top 5% of attorneys annually. Earning that distinction for nearly a decade reflects what clients facing federal investigations increasingly understand: when government agencies build a case, they build it carefully.

"Here's what people don't realize about federal cases, they don't always move quickly," said Vadim Glozman, principal attorney at Glozman Law. "Prosecutors are experienced, and most importantly, the sentencing guidelines can be devastating. They are designed to feel overwhelming, and they often are. If you're facing federal charges, get guidance early. It makes all the difference."

How Federal Agencies Build Their Cases

Glozman represents individuals and corporations in federal criminal prosecutions , white-collar investigations, serious state felony cases and parallel civil and administrative proceedings. His practice addresses fraud, public corruption, asset forfeiture and related charges in federal and state courts, with cases prosecuted by the Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission and other federal agencies across multiple districts nationwide and throughout Illinois state courts.Federal cases are investigated by agencies with significant expertise, time, and institutional memory. By the time an indictment is returned, the government has typically:

Conducted investigations spanning months or years through the FBI, DEA or IRS Criminal Investigation division

Interviewed witnesses and secured cooperation from co-defendants

Obtained financial records, subpoenaed documents and presented evidence to a grand jury

Positioned prosecutors to pursue maximum sentencing under federal guidelines

For individuals and corporations suddenly navigating that reality, early engagement with an experienced Chicago white-collar criminal defense lawyer is critical not just to mount a defense, but to understand exposure, evaluate potential settlements and protect against asset forfeiture.

Other Awards for Federal Defense Representation

The 2025 Chambers and Partners Illinois Spotlight Guide, which specifically addresses how business decisions can lead to federal criminal exposure and white-collar criminal charges, further shows Glozman Law firm's experience when it comes to high-stakes defense. For executives, business owners and individuals under investigation, understanding that exposure early, before charges are filed, can significantly influence outcomes, compensation recovery strategies and overall defense positioning. Glozman Law remains committed to defending the rights and liberties of those accused by the government of federal and state criminal offenses.

Glozman Law is a Chicago-based white collar and federal criminal defense firm representing individuals and corporations in high-stakes federal prosecutions and government investigations nationwide. The firm defends clients across a broad range of matters, including wire fraud, securities fraud, healthcare fraud, public corruption, RICO, tax offenses, and federal drug conspiracies, as well as serious felony cases in Illinois state courts.The firm's mission is to provide rigorous, honest, and thoroughly prepared criminal defense to clients facing serious consequences. Glozman Law's approach centers on understanding how federal prosecutions are actually built, identifying vulnerabilities in the government's case, and delivering representation that reflects the true stakes involved. The firm is recognized for its federal and state trial experience, its depth in white collar matters with parallel civil and criminal exposure, and a track record of early-stage intervention that has prevented charges from being filed.

SOURCE Glozman Law