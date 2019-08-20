CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Changers International Church, The Genesis Dream Center, Children's Literacy Project, and Chicago YMCA are proud to host the Chicago Block Party on Saturday and Sunday, August 31st and September 1st, from 11 am – 5 pm in University Village on W. 15th Street between South Racine Avenue and South Ashland Avenue.

This FREE party promotes friendships in our community, reinforces social good, and showcases solutions to some of our city's most troubling issues.

The party kicks off Saturday with FREE grilled hot dogs, chips, and drinks from 11 am – 1 pm and live music featuring local bands and several genres, deejay, followed by tons of activities for kids; matinee movies, face painting, games, inflatables, arts and crafts, balloons, and MORE. Also, on Saturday, adults will have the opportunity to participate in job interview training sessions, apply for jobs at the onsite job fair, community blood drive, receive FREE groceries for 500 families, and FREE clothing boutique.

Sunday activities will begin at 11 am with FREE donuts and coffee, followed by a community-wide gathering, for people of all ages, featuring vibrant worship music and a message of hope for our city from Pastor Gregory Dickow. There will be special activities for the kids. Everyone that attends the community-wide gathering as a visitor will eat lunch from any of the onsite food trucks for FREE. Before the Chicago Block Party ends on Sunday, we will be giving away 500 backpacks for kids headed back-to-school. To receive a backpack, party-goers only need to attend the Block Party anytime on Saturday and/or Sunday and get their name on the list (K-12 age students must be present). It's FREE, and people of all ages are invited.

The purpose of the Chicago Block Party and the Genesis Dream Center, an outreach of Life Changers Church, is to find and fill the needs of struggling people and connect them with a loving and caring community of support by providing practical and tangible services that address immediate and long-term needs.

About Life Changers

The multi-site Life Changers International Church. Founded and led by Pastor Gregory Dickow, is both local and global through online streaming and international television. A prolific author and conference speaker, Dickow also created Chicago's top-ranked Christian talk show, "Ask the Pastor" and hosts the popular television program, Power to Change Today, reaching millions of households worldwide. To learn more visit chicagoblockparty.com or call us at (847) 645-9100.

SOURCE Life Changers International Church