Chicago Marines Foundation Joins National Movement To Commemorate The 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 And Honor Fallen Combat Veterans

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Who:

Chicago Marines Foundation, Marines and all Service Members, Friends and Family from Chicagoland, Alderman Gilbert Villegas, Marine



What:

The Chicago Marines Foundation is coordinating a 13-mile "hump" through Chicago to remember and honor the service members, first responders and civilians killed as the result of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The group will hike 13-miles, one for each service member killed in Kabul, Afghanistan last week, and to honor the tragedies of 9/11 which prompted the war that brought U.S. Troops to Afghanistan. We will provide comfort, espirit de corps, and if necessary, a shoulder to cry on for service members and Veterans hurting from the events of the past 20 years and this summer.

Where: The "hump" will begin at the Bean at Chicago's Millennium Park and end at Old Crow in Wrigleyville

Route can be found here: 9/11 and Afghanistan Memorial Hump to Remember

When:

September 11, 2021

7:30am - Program begins

7:46am - Moment of silence; time the first plane was flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center

7:47am - Anthem and Marines Hymn

8:00am - Step-off

10:00am- Halfway point water rest station; Randolph and the Lakefront pedestrian path at flagpole (aprox. time)

1:00pm - Program ends; arrive Old Crow Wrigleyville (aprox. time)

Media Opportunities:

Interviews:

Chicago Marines Foundation President, Dana Oswald (event organizer)

(event organizer) Post 9/11 Combat Marines deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring freedom (OEF/OIF)

in support of Operation Enduring freedom (OEF/OIF) Alderman Gilbert Villegas (36th ward), Marine

Event sponsors: Sam Sanchez of Old Crow, Modelo and Andy Keefner of Constellation Brands, Marine Employees of Argonne National Laboratory, Morreale Communications, T-Shirts by Beto @ JJ Design

SOURCE Chicago Marines Foundation