Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results of Operations

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Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Aug 06, 2026, 18:00 ET

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Aug 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2026 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30

Second Quarter

First Six Months

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net sales

$7,236,625

$7,298,077

$14,088,141

$14,543,712

Income (loss) before income taxes

(971,324)

(415,048)

(1,350,982)

6,333

Net income (loss)

(989,528)

(394,980)

(1,351,543)

6,042

Net income (loss) per common share

(1.02)

(0.41)

(1.40)

0.01

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132

(All figures subject to year-end audit)

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

21%

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