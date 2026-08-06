Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results of Operations
News provided byChicago Rivet & Machine Co.
Aug 06, 2026, 18:00 ET
WARRENVILLE, Ill., Aug 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2026 as summarized below:
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CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30
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Second Quarter
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First Six Months
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2026
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2025
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2026
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2025
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Net sales
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$7,236,625
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$7,298,077
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$14,088,141
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$14,543,712
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Income (loss) before income taxes
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(971,324)
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(415,048)
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(1,350,982)
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6,333
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Net income (loss)
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(989,528)
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(394,980)
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(1,351,543)
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6,042
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Net income (loss) per common share
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(1.02)
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(0.41)
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(1.40)
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0.01
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Average common shares outstanding
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966,132
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966,132
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966,132
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966,132
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(All figures subject to year-end audit)
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
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