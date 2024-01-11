CHICKEN OF THE SEA® AND JESSICA SIMPSON ARE SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT IN THE BRAND'S NEW "IT'S THE ONE FOR ME" CAMPAIGN

News provided by

Chicken of the Sea®

11 Jan, 2024, 09:47 ET

Fans Who Join in on the Campaign Fun and Show How Chicken of the Sea is the One for Them Will Be Entered for the Chance to Win $10,000!

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a no brainer. NEW Chicken of the Sea Tuna and Salmon Packets are the one for you, and we promise it's not chicken…just ask Jessica Simpson. To help celebrate all the ways Chicken of the Sea is the One for Me, the brand is partnering with the tuna fan to put an end to the debate and reveal why this seafood brand is the one for her.

As a mom, businesswoman and recording artist, Jessica Simpson relies on lean protein to help keep her fueled and on-the-go. Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Tuna and Salmon Packets are a rich source of protein with 100 calories or less and over 100mg of omega-3s, delivering high quality, responsibly sourced protein that fits into Jessica's busy lifestyle and allows her to eat healthy and live happy without compromise!

"To announce our newest platform and celebrate 'Chicken of the Sea, It's the One for Me,' it seemed perfectly fitting to partner with our friend Jessica Simpson to share how Chicken of the Sea fits into her busy life as a mom, artist and entrepreneur. Her iconic 'is it chicken or is it fish?' moment is part of the fabric of pop culture, and we had a lot of fun working with Jessica to give it a new spin in 2024," says Griffin Raasch, Director of Marketing at Chicken of the Sea. "Following the launch of our new tuna and salmon packets, we're excited to inspire new ways for Chicken of the Sea fans to incorporate lean, flavorful protein into their everyday lives and even reward one lucky fan."

In honor of this iconic collaboration, Chicken of the Sea will be hosting the "It's The One for Me" Sweepstakes for the chance to win $10,000. No, you're not misreading, we're doubling down on our commitment to help you focus on yourself, seek new experiences, and discover moments of happiness and joy in the everyday and awarding one lucky winner $10,000! Whether you reach for seafood to deliver protein packed nutrition, easy-to-use convenience or next level flavor, Chicken of the Sea sees you on your journey and is here to help.

Now until the end of February (2/29/2024), fans can visit ChickenoftheSea.com/theoneforme to show how Chicken of the Sea is the one for them! We're asking you to submit photos and videos showcasing all the places and recipes great tasting seafood can bring you, and your tastebuds. Whether Chicken of the Sea powers you on a stroll through the local park or brings delicious nutrition to your lunches, we want to see it! And don't be afraid to change it up and swap your classic flavors for something citrus or even spicy. No matter your packet preference, it's 100% mermaid approved.

About Chicken of the Sea®: Chicken of the Sea understands one universal truth – good food makes you feel good! That's why we are dedicated to bringing wild caught happiness to every household by delivering healthy, convenient, and affordable protein options made with the best sourced seafood for more than 100 years. Whether you're getting creative in the kitchen or just looking for an on-the-go snack, Chicken of the Sea has something for you, including an expansive portfolio of tuna, salmon, clams, crab, oysters, mackerel and sardines in cans, packets and cups. And because we believe we can't be truly healthy and happy if our world isn't too, we're supporting SeaChange 2030, Thai Union's sustainability pledge, committed to being stewards of the sea and our society, always looking for ways to do more and do better. To learn more about which Chicken of the Sea product is the one for you, visit www.chickenofthesea.com or follow Chicken of the Sea on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest

Press Contact: Anna Politz, HUNTER; [email protected]

SOURCE Chicken of the Sea®

