Chief justices, state court administrators reaffirm commitment to the rule of law ahead of America's 250th anniversary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States prepares to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the nation's chief justices and state court administrators have issued a joint statement reaffirming the enduring principles of liberty, equality, self-government and the rule of law that have guided the country since its founding.

The joint statement, issued by the Conference of Chief Justices (CCJ) and the Conference of State Court Administrators (COSCA), was developed in partnership with the CCJ/COSCA Public Engagement, Trust and Confidence Committee and approved by the CCJ and COSCA boards. It recognizes the essential role of state courts in preserving these foundational principles through the fair, impartial and independent administration of justice.

The statement calls on courts across the country to use the nation's semiquincentennial as an opportunity to strengthen civic education, expand public engagement and foster greater understanding of the judiciary's role in our constitutional democracy. Through courthouse events, educational partnerships, public programs and other outreach efforts, courts can help their communities better understand the rule of law and the vital work of the judicial branch.

"The 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence provides an opportunity to reflect on our nation's founding ideals while reaffirming the judiciary's enduring commitment to equal justice under law," the joint statement states. "State courts play a vital role in protecting constitutional rights, resolving disputes fairly and impartially and preserving public confidence in the rule of law."

The statement encourages courts to share the message broadly within their court systems and with community partners while considering ways to participate in local and statewide semiquincentennial commemorations.

The CCJ/COSCA Public Engagement, Trust and Confidence Committee, with support from NCSC, will continue to identify and share promising practices and resources to help courts engage their communities throughout the anniversary year.

View the joint statement online.

About the Conference of Chief Justices

The Conference of Chief Justices is composed of the chief justices of the highest courts of the states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. The Conference provides national judicial leadership to improve the administration of justice, promote judicial independence and strengthen the rule of law.

About the Conference of State Court Administrators

The Conference of State Court Administrators is composed of the state court administrators from the nation's state court systems. COSCA advances the administration of justice by promoting effective court leadership, sharing best practices and supporting innovation in state courts.

The National Center for State Courts is a community of dedicated researchers, consultants, educators and former practitioners who drive innovation and advancement in courts and justice systems. NCSC's reputation for trusted leadership allows us to work alongside top judicial officers to examine some of the most complex and significant issues facing society. Our team of experts and court leaders is deeply committed to advancing just, free and safe communities.

Contact:

Molly Justice

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SOURCE National Center for State Courts