Children's Book Offers Insight Into Recognizing and Managing Anxiety

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Alessandro Reale is debuting his seventh book, a story geared toward teaching children how to both recognize and manage anxiety. Anxious Alex and the Worry Monster presents the topic of anxiety through relatable examples and easy-to-understand language. It offers strategies for quieting worrisome thoughts and focusing on practical solutions.

"As I child, I dealt with anxiety, but I didn't know that's what it was at the time," says Reale. "It took me and my family a long time to understand the feelings I was experiencing and to figure out how to work through them. I wrote this book to help other children realize that the worry, fear, and physical symptoms they are experiencing are real and valid - but that there are ways to manage them."

Anxious Alex and the Worry Monster follows young Alex through his daily life as a Worry Monster sits on his shoulder and fills his mind with "what ifs" and worst-case scenarios. As the anxious thoughts take over, it begins affecting Alex's health, schoolwork, and relationships. Eventually, Alex finds a way to quiet the Worry Monster and focus on the things he can control.

The book, written by Alessandro Reale and illustrated by Senyphine, was published in April 2021 and is available for purchase on Amazon.

Alessandro Reale is an independent author based outside of Philadelphia. He has published seven books ranging from children's books to a young adult trilogy, all available on Amazon. When not writing, he works full-time in marketing. Learn more about his writing process and other projects at http://realewrites.com, and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates.

