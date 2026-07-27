Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Recognized as a World's Top Disability Inclusive Business

PHILADELPHIA, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a "World's Top Disability Inclusive Business" based on its performance on the Disability Index®, the leading global benchmark for disability inclusion in business. For the eighth year in a row, CHOP has earned the distinction of a top-scorer.

"We are honored that CHOP has been recognized by the Disability Equality Index as one of the 'Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion' for the eighth consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to the contributions of our diverse workforce and our continued commitment to fostering a culture of inclusion, belonging, and accessibility," said Gilbert Davis, Vice President and Chief Inclusion & Belonging Officer at CHOP. "Each day, we are intentional in creating an environment where all employees, patients, families, and community members feel welcomed, understood, valued, respected, and supported."

"Being recognized once again as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion reflects CHOP's ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where every employee feels valued, supported, and empowered to contribute their unique talents," said Lisa Serad, Strategy and Logistics Chair of CHOP's All Abilities Resource Group. "At CHOP, we believe accessibility and inclusion are essential to a thriving workplace. This recognition highlights our continued dedication to fostering a culture where employees with disabilities feel welcomed, understood, and empowered to succeed."

CHOP's All-Abilities Resource Group (AARG) is an employee network, open to all CHOP employees, that works to develop and enhance CHOP's culture of belonging by expanding the visibility of people with disabilities in the workplace and offering recommendations for adequate accommodations and resources for all employees and families.

CHOP champions numerous Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and Clinical Advisory Groups (CAGs), which provide employees with opportunities to connect to the broader mission of the organization and ensure that the dimensions of inclusion and belonging are fully integrated throughout the hospital and CHOP Care Network.

The Disability Index is the world's leading third-party benchmarking tool for evaluating corporate disability inclusion and is used by hundreds of leading companies across the globe.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia:

A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. CHOP also operates the Middleman Family Pavilion and its dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia, the Behavioral Health and Crisis Center (including a 24/7 Crisis Response Center) and the Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare, a mental health outpatient facility. Its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit https://www.chop.edu.

Contact: Dan Alt

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

(631) 879-3615

[email protected]

SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia