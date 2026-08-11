Children's Miracle Network and Black Dragon Capital Partner to Expand Digital Giving Opportunities for Credit Union Members

New technology integration will enable seamless, secure donations that support local children's hospitals through everyday digital banking experiences

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Miracle Network (CMN) announced a new partnership with PayOnward and Digital Joy, two Black Dragon CapitalSM portfolio companies, bringing an innovative suite of digital fundraising solutions to credit unions across the country. The partnership will make it easier than ever for credit union members to support their local Children's Miracle Network hospital through the digital banking channels they already use every day.

The partnership will make it easier than ever for credit union members to support their local Children's Miracle Network hospital through the digital banking channels they already use every day.

For decades, credit unions have been among Children's Miracle Network's strongest supporters, raising millions of dollars to fund life-saving treatments, critical equipment, pediatric research, and family support services at children's hospitals nationwide. Through this partnership, CMN, PayOnward, Digital Joy, and Black Dragon Capital are introducing new digital giving experiences designed to help credit unions deepen member engagement while creating meaningful opportunities to give back.

"Credit unions have always demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to improving the lives of children in their communities," said Kristen Schavemaker, Chief Partnerships Officer at Children's Miracle Network. "By partnering with Black Dragon Capital and its portfolio companies, we're making it easier than ever for members to support their local children's hospital through secure, seamless giving experiences integrated directly into their everyday banking. This partnership reflects our commitment to meeting donors where they are while helping credit unions strengthen relationships with the members and communities they serve."

The white-labeled digital payment platform powered by PayOnward and Digital Joy will drive the donation experience through participating credit unions' digital banking platforms. Members will have multiple ways to give, including:

Give@Login — an always-on donation opportunity presented during online and mobile banking sessions, allowing members to support their local Children's Miracle Network hospital with just a few clicks.





— an always-on donation opportunity presented during online and mobile banking sessions, allowing members to support their local Children's Miracle Network hospital with just a few clicks. In-Person Giving — QR code-enabled donation opportunities available in branches, drive-throughs, and community events, making charitable giving quick and convenient.





— QR code-enabled donation opportunities available in branches, drive-throughs, and community events, making charitable giving quick and convenient. Digital Joy Engage — an audience engagement platform from Digital Joy, a Black Dragon Capital company, designed to increase participation and encourage giving through interactive digital experiences.

Together, these solutions create a modern, frictionless giving experience while enabling credit unions to easily incorporate charitable giving into their digital member journeys.

"We're honored to partner with Children's Miracle Network to help credit unions create meaningful moments of generosity every day," said Louis Hernandez, Founder of Black Dragon Capital. "Our mission has always been to leverage innovative payment technologies to strengthen communities. By integrating charitable giving directly into trusted digital banking experiences, we're enabling credit unions to support the children's hospitals that care for families in the communities they serve."

Hernandez has long been a strong advocate for organizations supporting children's hospitals, including CMN. For more than 15 years, Black Dragon has partnered with Hernandez's foundation, For A Bright Future, to empower underserved communities through education, healthcare, leadership development, and the arts. Children's Miracle Network is a long-standing partner of For A Bright Future, and Black Dragon is proud to advance its mission through this new collaboration.

This partnership represents another step in Children's Miracle Network's ongoing commitment to providing partners with innovative fundraising solutions that increase donor participation while delivering critical funding to local children's hospitals.

Credit unions interested in learning more about bringing these digital giving solutions to their members can contact Nick Coleman at Children's Miracle Network: [email protected].

About Children's Miracle Network:

For more than 40 years, Children's Miracle Network® has been a symbol of hope, elevating possibilities for every child in need of care. As the leading charity impacting children's healthcare, we unite people, partners and programs to raise urgently needed funds for children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

Wherever you see our iconic balloon, you'll find donors, corporate partners and fundraising programs joining forces to help hospitals meet their most critical needs—from life-changing care and advanced equipment to innovative research and family support. Every dollar raised benefits the local children's hospital, bringing brighter futures within reach for all kids.

Learn more at cmn.org.

About Credit Unions for Kids (CU4Kids)

Credit Unions for Kids (CU4Kids) is a national collaboration of credit unions, leagues and partners supporting Children's Miracle Network. Rooted in the "people helping people" philosophy, CU4Kids is one of the largest corporate contributors to children's health, raising hundreds of millions of dollars for local hospitals since 1986. By uniting credit unions and their members, we fund life-changing care and advanced equipment, giving every kid in our communities the chance to grow up strong.

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠, founded over a decade ago by recognized financial technology leaders, is a multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high-growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm is led by a collaborative team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a track record of transforming companies.

About For A Bright Future Foundation

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital; Children's Miracle Network