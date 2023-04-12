Chile Data Center Market Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2023-2028: Rising Demand for Cloud Computing, Big Data Analytics, and IoT

DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chile Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chile data center market size will witness investments of USD 876 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.27% from 2022-2028.

This report analyses the Chile data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Chile data center market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to rising demand for cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT. Santiago is the primary location for investment in Chile, with the most facilities in the country.

The government is also investing in infrastructure development and promoting innovation in the industry. Additionally, the government has implemented regulations and standards to ensure the reliability and security of facilities, which helps to build trust among customers and increase investment. Overall, the government is playing an active role in supporting the country's growth and development of the market.

The Chilean government and private organizations are investing in deploying edge facilities to improve the country's digital infrastructure and competitiveness. The growth of 5G networks in the region is also expected to boost the installation of edge data centers, providing faster and more stable data transfer.

Submarine cables are being deployed in the country to improve connectivity. There are around eight submarine cables connected to the country. The Humboldt Cable System is also being developed and will connect Chile with Oceania and could potentially also connect to Antarctica.

The Chile data center market witnessed the entry of a global colocation operator. For instance, in 2022, Equinix announced it had acquired facilities owned by Entel in Chile and a neighboring Latin American country.

The Chile market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

In 2022, Colocation operators, such as Scala Data Centers, ODATA, Ascenty (Digital Realty), and EdgeConneX, were the major investors in the Chile data center market.

data center market. Huawei, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle provide cloud-based services and have invested in the Chile data center market.

