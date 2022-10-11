China Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Industry Report 2021-2022: Central & Local Government Policies, Fuel Cell Applications, Competitive Landscape, Refueling Stations, Cost of Ownership of HDTs, Finance

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Industry in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the latest data of FCEV population and numbers of hydrogen refueling station, detail analysis and comprehensive introduction of latest model city cluster project which covers goals and project of each model cluster city plans, and details of participating companies in the hydrogen energy value chain.

The report covers the details of hot topics such as the latest trend of higher rated power of fuel cells, the trend of domestic production of key components of fuel cell, and demonstration operation of large commercial vehicle applications. The current level of Chinese domestic technology for each fuel cell core component is also analyzed by visual graph, comparing it with overseas technology quantitatively.

The report also analyzed the cost of fuel cells and future prospects. New emerging application segment such as stationary fuel cell CHP system, fuel cell testing equipments, fuel cell manufacturing equipments etc. has also been added from this year's edition.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1 Overview

Snapshot of China's Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Industry

Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Industry China is Catching Up with Toyota Mirai in 2021

is Catching Up with Toyota Mirai in 2021 Component Development Trend

Part 2 Central & Local Government Policies

Policy guidance across the commercialization process

Two main forces: NEV and Low-carbon development

R&D programs: 863, 973, and National Key R&D Programs (NKPs)

Roadmap of Energy-saving and New Energy Vehicle Technology

Roadmap of Innovation Action Plan of Energy Technology Revolution (2016-2030)

Subsidy based on City-cluster Demonstration: FCEV Promotion, Key Components, and Hydrogen Supply

Standard: Fuel Cell, FCEV, and other Applications

Local government policies

City-cluster overview: Jing-Jin-Ji city-cluster, Shanghai city-cluster. Guangdong city-cluster

city-cluster. city-cluster Local policies other regions: Sichuan , Chongqing , Hubei , Hunan

, , , Players and industrial foundations

Part 3 Fuel Cell Applications in China

FCEVs trend overview

Market - FCEV majorly in commercial segment

Policy - Newly released subsidy favors large/heavy-duty commercial vehicles

Policy - FCEV Roadmap towards higher power and mileages

Large/heavy-duty commercial vehicles

2021 vehicle models aligned with subsidy policies

2020 VS. 2021 Comparison

Application Scenarios complement BEVs

Large Fuel Cell Buses

Player overview

Performance: towards higher rated power and mileages

Heavy-duty Fuel Cell Trucks

Player Overview

Application Scenario #1: Public Service - Sanitation

Application Scenario #1: Public Service - Urban Construction

Application Scenario #2: Enclosed Area - Mines

Application Scenario #2: Enclosed Area - Harbors and Industrial Parks

Application Scenario #3: Medium/Long Distance Transportation

Technology

Requirements for fuel cell heavy-duty trucks

Component's performance: fuel cell system

Component's performance: hydrogen storage tank

On-board Hydrogen Storage

Type III hydrogen storage cylinder

Type IV hydrogen storage cylinder

Industry updates, 70MPa & liquid hydrogen update

Requirements for fuel cell heavy-duty trucks

Component's performance: fuel cell system

Component's performance: hydrogen storage tank

Vehicle operations

Passenger vehicles: SAIC Moto, Great Wall Motor, Strategic Analysis

Stationary fuel cell application and others

Stationary fuel cell: application scenarios and case study

Rail, forklift, and ship

Hydrogen industrial parks

Part 4 Fuel Cell Components in China

Fuel cell system

Fuel cell stack

Bipolar plates

MEA

PEM

Catalyst

GDL

Air compressor

Hydrogen circulation system

*Tech trend, market trend, players are analyzed for each component.

Foreign Players in China : Ballard Power Systems

Part 5 Hydrogen Refueling Stations

HRS is witnessing rapid growth in China

Compressor, storage system, and dispenser are three core equipment

Current hydrogen manufacturing and transportation method

Sinopec's HRS planning

Part 6 Total Cost of Ownership of HDTs

Purchase cost and energy cost for heavy-duty trucks

Current status with subsidies and future trend

Fuel cell system and hydrogen storage system

TCO for buses, logistics trucks, and heavy trucks (w/o subsidies)

Cost breakdown of hydrogen refueling stations

Part 7 Testing equipment

Market Overview

Fuel cell testing market equipment coverage in China

Fuel cell testing equipment demand forecast

Market competition level by testing segment

Competitors and corresponding clients in the automotive fuel cell and stationary fuel cell market

Standard

Standard breakdown & comparison (China vs. International)

Market pain point and potential solutions

Major market players

Technical movement of fuel cell testing market

Overview of fuel cell testing system in China

Cyclic voltammetry (CV)

Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS)

Galvanostatic charge method (GSC)

Technological development trend insight

Part 8 Manufacturing equipment

Development process breakdown of MEA

Coating technique comparison

Lamination technique

Stack development technique

Coating technique and annual production capacity of MEA producers

Product portfolio of equipment suppliers

Development goal of MEA, bipolar plate, and stack

Part 9 Finance

New updates in 2021: continuous growing trend in stack/system and hydrogen production

Major investments in FC and the hydrogen supply chain industry in 2021

Establishment of funds

Part 10 Related organizations

National administration

Domestic industry alliance

International organizations

Companies Mentioned

