China Industrial Robot Imports Report 2022: Import Analysis 2018-2022, Major Import Sources, & Outlook 2023-2032

Industrial robots can perform tasks such as welding, painting, assembling, collecting and placing, and product inspection and testing through different programmable actions, and are widely used in industries such as automotive, electronics, metal, plastics, food and biochemical. With the expansion of capital in China's emerging industries, the scale of industrial robot imports in China has also gradually increased.

In 2021, China's industrial robot imports reached 111,300 units, up 50.18% year-on-year, with an import value of US$1.458 billion, up 49.86% year-on-year. From January to October 2022, China imported 87,300 industrial robots, down 6.02% year-on-year, with an import value of US$1.091 billion, down 9.55% year-on-year.

In 2018-2022, the average price of China's industrial robot imports showed an overall change trend of first increase and then decrease. The publisher's analysis shows that in 2019, the average price of China's industrial robots imports was US$15,555 per unit, an increase of 6.03% year-on-year.

From 2019 to October 2022, the average price of China's industrial robot imports decreased continuously. In 2021, the average price of China's industrial robot imports was US$13,105.88 per unit, down 0.22% y-o-y. From January to October 2022, the average price of China's industrial robot imports was US$12,500.87 per unit, down 3.76% y-o-y.

In 2021, China imported industrial robots from 26 countries and regions around the world. The publisher's analysis shows that Japan is China's largest source of industrial robots by import volume. In 2021, China imported 96,200 Japanese multifunctional industrial robots, accounting for 86.45% of total industrial robot imports in that year, with an import value of US$1.128 billion, accounting for 77.36% of total imports.

Topics covered:

China's Industrial Robot Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China's Industrial Robot Import Analysis

1.1. China's Industrial Robot Import Scale

1.1.1. China's Industrial Robot Import Volume

1.1.2. China's Industrial Robot Import Value

1.1.3. Import Price of Industrial Robots in China

1.1.4. Apparent Consumption of Industrial Robots in China

1.1.5. Import Dependence of Industrial Robots in China

1.2. Major Import Sources of Industrial Robots in China

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value

2. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Articulated Robots

2.1. Import Volume of Articulated Robots

2.2. Import Value of Articulated Robots

2.3 Import Price of Articulated Robots

2.4 Import Dependence of Articulated Robots

2.5 Import Sources of Articulated Robots

2.5.1. By Import Volume

2.5.2. By Import Value

3. 2018-2022 China SCARA Robot Import Analysis

3.1. SCARA Robots Import Volume

3.2. SCARA Robots Import Value

3.3. SCARA Robots Import Price

3.4 Import Dependence of SCARA Robot

3.5 Import Sources of SCARA Robots

3.5.1. By Import Volume

3.5.2. By Import Value

4. 2018-2022 China Cartesian Coordinate Robot Import Analysis

4.1. Cartesian Coordinate Robot Import Volume

4.2. Cartesian Coordinate Robot Import Value

4.3. Cartesian Coordinate Robot Import Price

4.4 Import Dependence of Cartesian Coordinate Robots

4.5 Import Sources of Cartesian Coordinate Robots

4.5.1. By Import Volume

4.5.2. By Import Value

5. 2018-2022 China Delta Robot Import Analysis

5.1. Delta Robot Import Volume

5.2. Delta Robot Import Value

5.3. Delta Robot Import Price

5.4 Import Dependence of Delta Robot

5.5. Import Sources of Delta Robots

5.5.1. By Import Volume

5.5.2. By Import Value

6. 2018-2022 China Other Industrial Robots Import Analysis

6.1. Other Industrial Robots Import Volume

6.2. Other Industrial Robots Import Value

6.3 Other Industrial Robots Import Price

6.4 Import Dependence of Other Industrial Robots

6.5 Import Sources of Other Industrial Robots

6.5.1. By Import Volume

6.5.2. By Import Value

7. 2018-2022 China Industrial Robots Major Import Sources Analysis

7.1. Japan Industrial Robot Import Analysis

7.2. France Industrial Robot Import Analysis

7.3. Germany Industrial robots import analysis

7.4 Denmark Industrial robots import analysis

7.5 China Taiwan Industrial Robot Import Analysis

7.6. Other Industrial Robots Import Analysis

8. 2023-2032 China's Imports of Industrial Robots Outlook

8.1 Factors Affecting the Import of Industrial Robots in China

8.1.1 Favorable Factors

8.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

8.2. China's Industrial Robot Import Forecast, 2023-2032

8.2.1 Import Volume Forecast

8.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources

8.2.3. Major Imported Industrial Robots Types Forecast

