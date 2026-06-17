China outlines next steps for advancing Global Governance Initiative

BEIJING, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCIO

China on Wednesday outlined a series of initiatives aimed at translating its Global Governance Initiative into practical cooperation, with plans ranging from stronger coordination mechanisms on artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainable development to new dialogue platforms and dispute resolution.

The plans were announced by Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a press conference for releasing the white paper, "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions."

Among the priorities outlined by Wang is the governance of emerging technologies, particularly AI. Wang said China will work with other countries to explore new approaches to AI governance that promote safe, inclusive, and beneficial development.

He added that China is accelerating efforts to establish the World AI Cooperation Organization, which welcomes participation from a broad range of stakeholders and promotes the development of AI for good.

Zhou Haibing, vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at the same briefing that the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance will be held in Shanghai this July.

Wang also highlighted efforts to strengthen international governance platforms, including the newly established International Organization for Mediation, which he said has already delivered early results in helping to resolve international disputes.

On regional cooperation, Wang said China will seek to reinvigorate collaboration in the Asia-Pacific region and host this year's APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, with a focus on trade, connectivity, innovation, and development. The aim will be to inject new momentum into peace and growth in the region and beyond.

To encourage broader dialogue on reforming global governance, China will host the inaugural Xiong'an Global Governance Forum later this year, bringing together people from various sectors to discuss ways to improve international cooperation.

"The Global Governance Initiative seeks the common good of the international community and depends on the collective efforts of all countries," Wang said. "As long as everyone unites and takes action, the grand blueprint of the Global Governance Initiative will be translated into a roadmap and concrete results, creating a better future for humanity."

China outlines next steps for advancing Global Governance Initiative

http://english.scio.gov.cn/pressroom/2026-06/18/content_118555147.html

SOURCE China SCIO