China Resources Group Participates in the 4th CISCE, Unveils "China Resources Low-Carbon Eco-Community"

BEIJING, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) was held from June 22 to 26 at the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi Hall) in Beijing, attracting over 676 companies and institutions from 85 countries, regions and international organizations.

Under the theme "CR Ecosystem: Green Connectivity, Building the Future Together," China Resources Group (CR) brought together its 24 business units to showcase its achievements in green transformation, circular development and sustainable supply chain development both at home and abroad.

Based in Hong Kong, CR operates across six major sectors: consumer products, integrated energy, urban construction and operation, healthcare, industrial finance, and technology and emerging sectors. The company ranked 67th on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list.

For this year's expo, CR introduced one Group Governance Zone and seven themed supply chain zones. Spanning 1,325 square meters, the exhibition area is the group's largest-ever at CISCE and the largest standalone exhibition space at the venue. The Group Governance Zone presents the group's strategy for building the supply chain for a world-class listed company, while the seven themed zones showcase the latest achievements of its business units.

The Specialty Supply Chain for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area showcases the group's support for green and low-carbon development in the Greater Bay Area. The Green Energy Supply Chain Zone presents the vision of a zero-carbon future driven by digital and intelligent technologies. The Urban Ecosystem Supply Chain Zone features smart and energy-efficient home solutions. The Dynamic Consumer Supply Chain Zone highlights green practices in low-carbon manufacturing and photovoltaic green electricity. The Health Protection Supply Chain Zone presents CR's integrated healthcare industry layout. The Technology and Smart Manufacturing Supply Chain Zone showcases core technology breakthroughs in advanced manufacturing and energy-saving, carbon-reduction practices. The Eco-Service Supply Chain Zone demonstrates the group's efforts to promote digital and intelligent transformation and green and low-carbon development for internal and external industrial chains.

In recent years, by implementing green supply chain initiatives, CR has brought remarkable environmental, economic and social benefits. Through resource sharing and collaborative innovation with global partners, the group has played a leading role in advancing the green and low-carbon transformation of global supply chains. Today, 270,000 supply chain enterprises have opted to work with the CR to build business ecosystem. Among them, more than 2,600 partners are from abroad.

SOURCE China Resources Group