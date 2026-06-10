China to Embody Modernity: British Scholar Predicts

BEIJING, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily:

Recently, prominent British scholar Martin Jacques shared his analysis of Chinese modernization with People's Daily, examining China's trajectory through lenses of civilizational evolution, governance, and global transformation.

As a long-time China observer and author of influential works including When China Rules the World: The End of the Western World and the Birth of a New Global Order, Jacques has established himself as a leading international voice on China's development. He contends that China's development has fundamentally challenged Western assumptions, particularly the notion that Westernization was prerequisite for success.

Jacques identifies the Communist Party of China's (CPC) effective state capacity as the pivotal driver behind the nation's economic transformation -- what he characterizes as the "intellectual engine" of China's historic progress. He emphasizes that achieving modernization at China's unprecedented scale represents a unique phenomenon in human history.

Between 1979 and 2023, China's economy expanded at an extraordinary 8.9% average annual rate, far exceeding global averages. Jacques notes this combination of speed and scale has created a distinctive industrialization model, achievable only through the CPC's decisive leadership -- a factor he deems indispensable to China's modernization.

The scholar describes China as developing a novel governance approach he terms "science-based governance," enabling simultaneous focus on immediate priorities and long-term strategy -- a capability he believes eludes many nations. He further highlights China's adaptive governance system, which maintains stability while avoiding institutional rigidity through continuous reform.

Jacques attributes China's sustained development momentum to its robust public opinion mechanisms coupled with strategic foresight. Crucially, he identifies civilizational continuity as central to China's stability, noting how millennia of history have forged strong cultural confidence -- from the 5,000-year-old civilizational roots to the imperial unification over two millennia ago.

Beyond transforming China itself, Jacques asserts Chinese modernization is reshaping global dynamics. Since joining the WTO, China has consistently advocated for more equitable international systems. He credits China with catalyzing the Global South's collective rise through both its development model and platforms like the Belt and Road Initiative.

As Global South nations move toward international centrality, Jacques observes history accelerating at unprecedented rates. He notes the expanding influence of China's four major global initiatives (Global Development, Security, Civilization, and Governance Initiatives), positioning China as an increasingly vital force for global stability.

Looking ahead, Jacques expresses strong confidence in China's trajectory, highlighting technological parity with the U.S. and leadership in fields like artificial intelligence. He positions China as an increasingly significant development model offering valuable lessons worldwide.

Projecting a decade forward, Jacques anticipates China will globally come to symbolize modernity itself.

SOURCE People's Daily