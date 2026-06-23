ChinaAMC and KB Asset Management Sign Strategic MOU to Deepen Cross-Border Collaboration

SEOUL, South Korea, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) and KB Asset Management Co., Ltd. (KBAM) announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Seoul, marking a significant step in cross-border asset management cooperation between China and South Korea.

The MOU outlines a framework for an extensive and mutually beneficial partnership between the two parties, focusing on areas such as collaborative product development, market intelligence sharing, and the exchange of investment views.

ChinaAMC and KB Asset Management sign MOU for strategic cooperation in Seoul, June 22, 2026.

Ms. Yimei Li, CEO of ChinaAMC, commented: "ChinaAMC has over two decades of deep-rooted expertise in China assets, and KBAM brings equally deep-rooted expertise in South Korea assets. This partnership is a shared conviction that two of Asia's leading asset managers, combining their in-depth understanding of their respective markets, can create greater value for global investors. We look forward to building a long-term and fruitful partnership with KBAM."

Mr. Young-sung Kim, CEO of KB Asset Management, commented: "ChinaAMC is one of the most experienced asset managers in China's capital markets, with deep expertise in active investing, ETFs, and cross-border business. This partnership will combine KBAM's distribution strengths in South Korea with ChinaAMC's investment and research capabilities in China, offering South Korean investors better access to Chinese assets while opening new channels for South Korean assets into the Chinese market."

The signing of this strategic MOU comes at a time of deepening financial cooperation between China and South Korea. Both institutions view this as a starting point for continued collaboration across product innovation, investment research, and market development, contributing to the broader connectivity of capital markets in the region.

KBAM, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KB Financial Group — one of South Korea's top five financial holding companies — manages approximately 191 trillion won (US$124 billion), ranking among the top asset managers in South Korea. Its RISE ETF franchise has surpassed 39 trillion won in assets under management, securing a top-three position in South Korea's ETF market. Backed by the extensive distribution network of KB Financial Group, the nation's largest commercial bank, KBAM offers robust coverage across both retail and institutional client segments.

ChinaAMC is one of China's premier asset management firms, with approximately RMB 3 trillion (US$470 billion) in assets under management, making it one of the largest asset managers in China. Since launching China's first ETF — the SSE 50 ETF — in 2004, the firm has maintained its position as the largest equity ETF manager in China for 21 consecutive years as of end- 2025. Through its overseas subsidiaries in Hong Kong and partnership network around the world, ChinaAMC provides global investors with professional access to China's capital markets.

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SOURCE ChinaAMC