China's 1st Full-stack MRI-Based BCI Solution Released in Tianjin

TIANJIN, China, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China's first National Conference on MRI-Based Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCIs) was held in Tianjin on August 23, 2026, bringing together about 400 experts and representatives from academia, hospitals, leading companies and regulatory science institutes.

Co-hosted by Tianjin University, the Haihe Laboratory of Brain-Computer Interaction and Human-Machine Integration, and United Imaging Healthcare, the conference focused on key technologies, clinical translation and the development of an industrial ecosystem for MRI-based BCIs.

At the event, Tianjin University and United Imaging Healthcare jointly unveiled uMR ShenGuan, the world's first full-stack solution for MRI-based BCIs, and established an innovation alliance in the field.

Built on United Imaging's uMR MRI systems, the solution spans the entire process, from brain signal acquisition and decoding to neural modulation and treatment evaluation. It integrates high-performance MRI with high spatial and temporal resolution, MRI hardware optimization, an MRI-compatible BCI toolkit, and MRI-guided neuromodulation technologies. The system supports MRI systems operating at 3.0T, 5.0T and 9.4T and is designed to facilitate the transition of BCI technologies from basic research to clinical applications.

The solution can capture neural activity signals with millisecond-level temporal resolution and measure brain structures with submillimeter precision. It also addresses electromagnetic interference between MRI scanners and BCI devices, while integrating imaging and neuromodulation into a closed-loop workflow that spans treatment planning, real-time intervention and post-treatment optimization.

The collaboration between Tianjin University and United Imaging Healthcare builds on a joint MRI platform launched in October 2025. Since then, the two sides have conducted research and technical validation in high-resolution brain activity acquisition, MRI-guided neuromodulation, MRI hardware optimization and MRI-compatible BCI technologies.

The newly established innovation alliance brings together academia, hospitals, related companies and institutions. It will promote multi-center research, clinical translation, standards development, talent development and academic exchange, helping connect technical research, clinical practice, industry and regulatory science.

For the latest updates, please follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/TianjinUnivOfficial/), X (https://x.com/TianjinUniv1895), or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/tianjin_uni/).

SOURCE Tianjin University