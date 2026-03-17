China's key legislative tasks for 2026

BEIJING, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from en.npc.gov.cn.cdurl.cn:

The annual report on the work of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, delivered at the fourth session of the 14th NPC outlines the key legislative priorities for the year 2026.

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Click to learn more about the major tasks on the agenda.

SOURCE en.npc.gov.cn.cdurl.cn