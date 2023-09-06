China's Surge and Carbon Fiber Dominance Drive Global High-Performance Fibers Market Growth to 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Performance Fibers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high-performance fibers market is poised for remarkable expansion, with projections indicating a growth from $18.5 billion in 2022 to a substantial $42.5 billion by 2030.

This anticipated growth is driven by a robust CAGR of 11% over the analysis period of 2022-2030. Among the key segments contributing to this growth, carbon fiber stands out with a projected 13.8% CAGR, expected to reach $15.9 billion by the end of the analysis period.

Additionally, the polybenzimidazole segment is readjusted to an 11.5% CAGR, taking into account ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

Market Insights

Segment Dynamics: Carbon fiber, a standout segment, is projected to record significant growth due to its versatile applications and properties, contributing to a 13.8% CAGR.

Carbon fiber, a standout segment, is projected to record significant growth due to its versatile applications and properties, contributing to a 13.8% CAGR. Geographical Trends: China , as the second-largest economy globally, is anticipated to witness a robust growth rate, with a forecasted market size of $11.1 billion by 2030, accompanied by an impressive CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2030.

, as the second-largest economy globally, is anticipated to witness a robust growth rate, with a forecasted market size of by 2030, accompanied by an impressive CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2030. Global Reach: Other key geographic markets include Japan and Canada , each expected to grow at 5.3% and 9.6% respectively during the 2022-2030 period. Germany , within Europe , is poised to demonstrate growth at an approximate CAGR of 6.8%.

Key Players in the Market

AGY Holding Corp.

Bally Ribbon Mills

Cytec Industries, Inc.

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co.

Honeywell International

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Kureha Corporation

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

Owens Corning

PBI Performance Products, Inc.

PHP Fibers

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

Zoltek Companies, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

High Performance Fibers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pflc5r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets