China's Surge and Carbon Fiber Dominance Drive Global High-Performance Fibers Market Growth to 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Performance Fibers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high-performance fibers market is poised for remarkable expansion, with projections indicating a growth from $18.5 billion in 2022 to a substantial $42.5 billion by 2030.

This anticipated growth is driven by a robust CAGR of 11% over the analysis period of 2022-2030. Among the key segments contributing to this growth, carbon fiber stands out with a projected 13.8% CAGR, expected to reach $15.9 billion by the end of the analysis period.

Additionally, the polybenzimidazole segment is readjusted to an 11.5% CAGR, taking into account ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

Market Insights

  • Segment Dynamics: Carbon fiber, a standout segment, is projected to record significant growth due to its versatile applications and properties, contributing to a 13.8% CAGR.
  • Geographical Trends: China, as the second-largest economy globally, is anticipated to witness a robust growth rate, with a forecasted market size of $11.1 billion by 2030, accompanied by an impressive CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2030.
  • Global Reach: Other key geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at 5.3% and 9.6% respectively during the 2022-2030 period. Germany, within Europe, is poised to demonstrate growth at an approximate CAGR of 6.8%.

Key Players in the Market

  • AGY Holding Corp.
  • Bally Ribbon Mills
  • Cytec Industries, Inc.
  • E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co.
  • Honeywell International
  • Koninklijke Ten Cate NV
  • Kureha Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.
  • Owens Corning
  • PBI Performance Products, Inc.
  • PHP Fibers
  • Teijin Ltd.
  • Toray Industries, Inc.
  • Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.
  • Zoltek Companies, Inc.

