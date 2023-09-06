China's Surge and Carbon Fiber Dominance Drive Global High-Performance Fibers Market Growth to 2030

06 Sep, 2023, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Performance Fibers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global high-performance fibers market is poised for remarkable expansion, with projections indicating a growth from $18.5 billion in 2022 to a substantial $42.5 billion by 2030.
This anticipated growth is driven by a robust CAGR of 11% over the analysis period of 2022-2030. Among the key segments contributing to this growth, carbon fiber stands out with a projected 13.8% CAGR, expected to reach $15.9 billion by the end of the analysis period.
Additionally, the polybenzimidazole segment is readjusted to an 11.5% CAGR, taking into account ongoing post-pandemic recovery.
Market Insights
- Segment Dynamics: Carbon fiber, a standout segment, is projected to record significant growth due to its versatile applications and properties, contributing to a 13.8% CAGR.
- Geographical Trends: China, as the second-largest economy globally, is anticipated to witness a robust growth rate, with a forecasted market size of $11.1 billion by 2030, accompanied by an impressive CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2030.
- Global Reach: Other key geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at 5.3% and 9.6% respectively during the 2022-2030 period. Germany, within Europe, is poised to demonstrate growth at an approximate CAGR of 6.8%.
Key Players in the Market
- AGY Holding Corp.
- Bally Ribbon Mills
- Cytec Industries, Inc.
- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co.
- Honeywell International
- Koninklijke Ten Cate NV
- Kureha Corporation
- Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.
- Owens Corning
- PBI Performance Products, Inc.
- PHP Fibers
- Teijin Ltd.
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.
- Zoltek Companies, Inc.
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
89
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2030
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$18.5 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|
$42.5 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
11.0 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- High Performance Fibers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
