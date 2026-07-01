CHLA Hospitality Foundation Invests Over $160,000 in the Next Generation of Hospitality Professionals

Ninety-seven students receive scholarships to help advance their education and careers in California's hospitality industry.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation (CHLAHF) has awarded scholarships to 97 students pursuing degrees in hotel management, tourism and culinary arts at 18 California colleges and universities. These scholarships total over $160,000 invested in California's hospitality students.

CHLAHF supports the education and professional development of students who commit to pursuing a career in hospitality. The 2026 recipients will be honored at the 2026 Scholarship Awards Gala on November 5, 2026, at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa in Anaheim. We invite all hospitality professionals and educators to join us and support our current and future scholarship recipients.

This year's schools with the highest number of scholarship recipients are:

San Diego State University: 32 recipients

California State University, Monterey Bay: 21 recipients

California State University, Long Beach: 11 recipients

University of San Francisco: 7 recipients

"The hospitality industry thrives because of talented people who are passionate about creating connections and delivering exceptional experiences," said Michael Pace, Chair of CHLAHF and General Manager of The Archer Hotel in Napa. "These scholarship recipients have already demonstrated the dedication, resilience, and leadership potential that will help define the future of our industry. We are proud to support them as they take the next step toward their careers."

About the California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation

CHLAHF is a non-profit organization that provides scholarships and research in support of industry employees and hospitality students. Our aim is to raise the profile and promote excellence in the California hospitality industry. Learn more about how you can support the CHLA Hospitality Foundation at www.chlafoundation.org.

Contact:

Jesse Geremia

916.554.2660

[email protected]

SOURCE California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation