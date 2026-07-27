Choice Hotels International's WoodSpring Suites® Ranked #1 Economy Extended Stay Hotel Brand in the JD Power 2026 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study

Extended stay leader once again tops all evaluated categories

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), an industry leader in extended stay, is proud to announce that WoodSpring Suites® has been ranked the #1 Economy Extended Stay Hotel Brand in the JD Power 2026 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index StudySM. The brand once again achieved the top ranking across all six evaluated study dimensions in the segment which include guest room, hotel facility, hotel connectivity, hotel staff, value for prices paid, and check-in and check-out.

With this latest recognition, WoodSpring Suites has now earned top honors in the study for a fifth consecutive year in the economy extended stay category, having previously ranked #1 in 2025, 2024 and 2023—since the category's introduction—following its distinction as the #1 overall economy hotel brand in 2022.

"Earning the top ranking for the fifth time in a row is a powerful reflection of the consistency and dedication our owners, operators, and teams bring to delivering an exceptional guest experience every day," said Matt McElhare, Vice President and Extended Stay Segment Lead, Choice Hotels International. "WoodSpring Suites is purpose-built to serve today's extended stay traveler, and this recognition reinforces our leadership in the segment and our commitment to delivering value, comfort and reliable service for longer-term guests."

An all-new construction brand, WoodSpring Suites is designed to meet the needs of extended stay travelers with spacious, smartly designed suites that feature in-room kitchens, flexible layouts and affordable weekly and monthly rates. The brand continues to expand its footprint nationwide with more than 293 locations, offering guests a simple, dependable stay backed by the strength of Choice Hotels' extended stay platform. As of the end of Q1 2026, the brand includes 583 open properties, with an additional 280 projects in the pipeline and 29 hotels under construction.

WoodSpring Suites' continued recognition underscores Choice Hotels' long-standing leadership in the fast-growing extended stay segment, where the company has built a strong portfolio of brands designed to meet diverse traveler needs while driving long-term value for owners.

The JD Power 2026 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study, now in its 30th year, measures overall customer satisfaction based on performance in seven dimensions: hotel connectivity; food and beverage; guest room; hotel facility; hotel staff; value for price; and check-in/check-out. The 2026 study benchmarks the performance of 104 brands across nine market segments and is based on responses from 44,787 hotel guests for stays between May 2025 and May 2026.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 650,000 rooms, in 51 countries and territories. A wide-ranging portfolio of 22 brands that includes full-service upper upscale, midscale, extended stay, and economy properties enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

WoodSpring Suites®: It's Simple. Done Better.

WoodSpring Suites is a new-construction economy extended stay brand that offers longer-term guests a welcoming environment and a straightforward stay at an affordable price. With more than 293 locations open across the United States, WoodSpring Suites hotels feature spacious all-suite rooms with fully equipped kitchens, plus on-site laundry facilities, free Wi-Fi, and flexible payment options. Woodspring was ranked the #1 in economy extended stay brand in the JD Power North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study in 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/woodspring.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings, development pipeline growth, and brand expansion. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including changes in economic conditions, travel demand, development timelines, and other factors discussed in Choice Hotels International's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, and Choice undertakes no obligation to update them.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 915 Meeting Street, Suite 600, North Bethesda, MD 20852, or by email at [email protected].

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.