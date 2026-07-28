Choice Painting Expands Team to Meet Increasing Demand For Painters in Waco, Texas

Locally owned 5-star painting company in Waco grows team with a project manager and sales representative, both with long-standing roots in the Waco community.

WACO, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Painting, Waco's locally owned residential and new construction painting company, has added two team members to expand capacity and improve response times for homeowners and general contractors across Central Texas. Jeff Jackson joins as project manager and Josh Lessman joins as sales representative, both bringing established community ties to the company's growing operation.

Central Texas is experiencing steady residential growth, with new housing starts in the Temple-Belton corridor adding consistent demand. A fragmented local market, where the majority of painting competitors in Waco operate as national franchises, has left a gap for locally accountable, owner-operated service. Choice Painting's expansion directly addresses that gap, giving homeowners and general contractors a team capable of handling more projects without sacrificing the owner-level oversight that defines the company's reputation.

"We've built our reputation in Central Texas one project at a time, and every one of those projects got a walk-through before the homeowner did," said Kyle Tumlinson, owner of Choice Painting. "Adding Jeff and Josh means we can take on more work without losing what makes us different from the franchise down the road. Both of them know Waco, and that matters when you're working in someone's home."

Jackson's role as project manager will streamline scheduling, on-site coordination, and client communication across Choice Painting's interior, exterior, and new construction painting services. Lessman will lead client outreach and estimate coordination, extending the company's reach into new neighborhoods and contractor relationships across McLennan, Bell, and surrounding counties. Together, the two additions position Choice Painting to meet the growing demand for home improvement in Central Texas while maintaining the company's commitment to 5-star service.

Choice Painting is a locally owned, 5-star rated painting company serving homeowners, general contractors, and builders across Waco, Temple, and Central Texas. The company provides interior painting, exterior painting and new construction painting with all-inclusive estimates, written project timelines and owner-led quality assurance on every job. Free estimates are available at choicepaintingwaco.com.

Media Contact:

Kyle Tumlinson

Owner, Choice Painting LLC.

254.214.6333

SOURCE Choice Painting LLC