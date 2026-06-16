CHOOSE CHICAGO AND AMAZON PARTNER TO FEATURE CHICAGO AS EXCLUSIVE PRIME DAY TRAVEL DESTINATION FOR THE FIRST TIME

Discounts of 20% off at Chicago hotels will be available through Amazon's Prime Day Travel Deals experience June 23 - 26

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choose Chicago today announced that Chicago will be featured as the exclusive bookable travel destination through a first-ever partnership with Amazon during Prime Day, June 23 - 26, one of the largest online shopping events in the world.

Through the partnership, Chicago hotels offering discounted rates of 20% off will be featured across Amazon's Prime Day Travel Deals experience, with bookings powered by Expedia. Booking availability will extend into the first quarter of 2027. Ahead of June 23, select Choose Chicago hotel partners are also participating in Early Prime Deals offering 10% off.

Participating hotels currently include Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park; LondonHouse Chicago, Curio Collection by Hilton; The Emily Hotel; Moxy Chicago Downtown; The Westin Chicago River North; and others, with more hotels being added daily leading up to the event.

"By partnering with Amazon, Chicago is being showcased to millions of consumers during one of the most influential shopping moments of the year," said Kristen Reynolds, President and CEO of Choose Chicago. "This is the type of innovative, high-visibility opportunity that allows us to compete more aggressively on the global stage while delivering measurable results for our hotel community. By putting Chicago directly in front of travelers as they make booking decisions, we are driving awareness, consideration, and ultimately visitation—creating economic impact that benefits businesses and neighborhoods across the city."

Chicago is a year-round travel destination, and 2026 is a landmark year for the city with this summer's opening of the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side, America's 250th anniversary celebrations, and the centennial of Route 66, which runs "Pier to Pier" from Navy Pier in Chicago to Santa Monica Pier in California.

"Chicago is having a moment, and there has never been a better time to visit our city," said Nick OrRico, General Manager at Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park. "With the centennial of Route 66 and an incredible lineup of cultural attractions and events, Chicago is firmly in the spotlight. We are proud to be part of this first-of-its-kind partnership, which puts the city in front of millions of potential travelers and showcases everything that makes Chicago a world-class destination. We look forward to welcoming new visitors to Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park and helping them discover the very best of Chicago."

Across every season, Chicago offers affordable experiences for families to explore its 77 neighborhoods, culture, food, lakefront, and world-class attractions. A full list of seasonal activities is available here.

Seasonal Highlights

Summer: Enjoy vibrant beaches, architecture cruises, and iconic music festivals. Take in Lollapalooza and Taste of Chicago in Grant Park, or the Air and Water Show.

Enjoy vibrant beaches, architecture cruises, and iconic music festivals. Take in Lollapalooza and Taste of Chicago in Grant Park, or the Air and Water Show. Fall: Catch action from eight professional sports teams, the Chicago International Film Festival, and Pilsen's Día de los Muertos exhibition.

Catch action from eight professional sports teams, the Chicago International Film Festival, and Pilsen's Día de los Muertos exhibition. Winter: Celebrate with Christkindlmarket, ZooLights, 35th Annual Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival® in Streeterville and affordable dining during Chicago Restaurant Week.

MEDIA KIT AVAILABLE HERE

ABOUT CHOOSE CHICAGO

Choose Chicago is the official destination marketing organization responsible for promoting Chicago as a global tourism and meetings destination. Follow @ChooseChicago and tag #NeverOutdoneChi on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X/Twitter, and follow @AllForTheLoveOfChicago on Instagram and TikTok. For more information, visit choosechicago.com.

SOURCE Choose Chicago