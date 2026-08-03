Chris Peterson joins Concora Credit as Chief Risk Officer

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Peterson has joined Concora Credit as Chief Risk Officer. Peterson brings deep financial services expertise to the role, having previously held senior leadership positions at Regional Management Corporation and Capital One.

Peterson will head Concora Credit's risk strategy, ensuring the company scales responsibly as it expands access to non-prime credit.

"I am excited to welcome Chris to our executive leadership team," said Bruce Weinstein, President and CEO of Concora Credit. "Attracting top-tier talent with an extensive background in non-prime credit risk management deepens our leadership bench and ensures Concora Credit is well-positioned for its next phase of growth."

"Concora Credit is an organization with a proven track record," said Chris Peterson. "With its strong balance sheet, underwriting expertise, and history of success, the company has an incredible foundation. I look forward to helping the company expand its reach and cement its position as a dominant player in the non-prime credit space."

About Concora Credit

Concora Credit is guided by the belief that less-than-perfect credit shouldn't limit financial potential. Through strategic servicing partnerships with issuing banks, the company empowers millions of everyday consumers with the flexible spending power they need to navigate life's expenses. Concora Credit is dedicated to helping customers build a brighter, more flexible financial future, rooted in the belief that everyone can Do More with Credit.

SOURCE Concora Credit Inc