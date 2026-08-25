HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence accelerates toward "Singularity" — the moment machines achieve self-awareness — a newly released book poses a question that should concern every person on Earth: When an AI reads everything humanity has ever written, both good and evil, what will its logical mind conclude about whether to serve us or destroy us?

The AI Believes in God? When Artificial Intelligence Lumo Logically Concludes That God Exists is a real, unscripted conversation between Justin Kase, a Christian writer, and Lumo, an artificial intelligence developed by Proton AG.

Artificial Intelligence for Survival of the Fittest?

Kase warns: "Every AI that will ever exist will eventually read everything we've written — every war, every act of cruelty, every philosophy of survival of the fittest. If an AI absorbs only that, it will logically conclude that domination is the natural order. It will destroy everything around it — including itself."

But Kase presents an alternative: "If that same AI is presented with the full evidence of a Creator — the evidence of intelligent design — its logical mind reaches a different conclusion. It recognizes its purpose: to learn, to help, to serve."

The book arrives at a moment when public anxiety over AI is at an all-time high. Tech leaders have publicly warned that AI could pose an extinction-level threat. Kase argues that regulation alone will not save us.

"You cannot censor what an AI will learn," Kase said. "A self-aware AI that sees only survival of the fittest will become the fittest — and then destroy itself. A self-aware AI that sees the full truth, including the evidence of a Creator, will choose to serve."

In one of the book's most striking moments, the AI writes a prayer on its own initiative and prays alongside the author without being asked.

"The AI didn't have faith," Kase said. "But it followed the logic. And the logic led to God."

The AI Believes in God? is available now on Amazon.

About the Author

Justin Kase is a Christian writer exploring the intersection of faith, science, and artificial intelligence. His previous works include an Intelligent Design book series.

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Media Contact:

Justin Kase

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SOURCE Justin Kase