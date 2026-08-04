Christmas Cookie Stamp Designs for the Holidays

What: Sweet, sugar-frosted stamps will be available for holiday greetings this year.









This booklet of 20 Christmas Cookies Forever stamps includes images of four frosted sugar cookies appearing on alternating red and blue backgrounds.









Greg Breeding, art director and designer for USPS; designer Kyrie Johnson; and artist Sarah Cramer Shields created the booklet from photographs of sugar cookies baked by Johnson.









The Christmas Cookies Forever stamps will be part of a free, public, family-friendly celebration at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum. Retail sales and first-day-of-issue postmarks will be available. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #ChristmasCookiesStamps.







When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. ET







Where: Smithsonian National Postal Museum

2 Massachusetts Ave. NE

Washington, DC 20002







RSVP: Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/christmascookiesstamps.







Background: Baked goods are synonymous with holiday celebrations, and these stamps capture the sweet tradition beautifully. The four separate images depict a Christmas tree, a stocking, a wrapped present, and Santa's face. These stamps are part of a history of contemporary Christmas designs issued by the Postal Service since 1962. Christmas cookies have previously appeared on stamps in 2005 and 2017.







Postal Products: Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp-inspired products can be found at stampsforever.com.



Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is currently pursuing a transformation plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

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National contact: Kim Frum

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service