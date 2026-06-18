Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Gains Traction During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) with Advancing Clinical Research Activities | DelveInsight

The growth of the chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market is expected to be primarily driven by an expanding diagnosed patient population, improved disease awareness and diagnostic rates, increasing treatment uptake of immunoglobulin and targeted biologics, and the anticipated introduction of novel mechanism-based therapies such as Riliprubart (Sanofi), Batoclimab (Immunovant), Empasiprubart (argenx), NVG-2089 (Nuvig Therapeutics), DNTH103 (Dianthus Therapeutics), TAK-881 and TAK-411 (Takeda), and others.

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Summary

The total chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The prevalence of CIDP is estimated to be around 5-7 cases per 100,000 individuals in the UK.

individuals in the UK. Leading chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy companies, such as Sanofi, Immunovant, argenx, Nuvig Therapeutics, Dianthus Therapeutics, Takeda, and others, are developing new chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy treatment drugs that can be available in the chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy treatment drugs that can be available in the chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market in the coming years. The promising chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy therapies in clinical trials include Riliprubart, Batoclimab, Empasiprubart, NVG-2089, DNTH103, TAK-881, TAK-411, and others.

Discover how big is the chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/chronic-inflammatory-demyelinating-polyneuropathy-cidp-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market

Rising Prevalence and Improved Diagnosis of CIDP: Increasing awareness among neurologists and healthcare professionals has led to earlier and more accurate diagnosis of CIDP. Advancements in diagnostic techniques, including electrophysiological testing, imaging technologies, and biomarker research, are improving disease identification, thereby expanding the treatable patient population.

Increasing awareness among neurologists and healthcare professionals has led to earlier and more accurate diagnosis of CIDP. Advancements in diagnostic techniques, including electrophysiological testing, imaging technologies, and biomarker research, are improving disease identification, thereby expanding the treatable patient population. Growing Demand for Advanced Therapies: The market is witnessing increased demand for targeted and long-acting therapies that offer improved efficacy, reduced relapse rates, and enhanced patient convenience. Novel immunotherapies, subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) formulations, FcRn inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, and complement-targeted therapies are gaining attention as alternatives to traditional intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), corticosteroids, and plasma exchange.

The market is witnessing increased demand for targeted and long-acting therapies that offer improved efficacy, reduced relapse rates, and enhanced patient convenience. Novel immunotherapies, subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) formulations, FcRn inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, and complement-targeted therapies are gaining attention as alternatives to traditional intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), corticosteroids, and plasma exchange. Increasing Adoption of Immunoglobulin Therapies: Immunoglobulin therapies remain the standard of care for CIDP treatment, and their continued adoption is contributing substantially to market growth. The availability of both intravenous and subcutaneous formulations has improved treatment accessibility and patient compliance.

Immunoglobulin therapies remain the standard of care for CIDP treatment, and their continued adoption is contributing substantially to market growth. The availability of both intravenous and subcutaneous formulations has improved treatment accessibility and patient compliance. Expanding Research and Development Activities: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are significantly investing in research and development to introduce innovative therapies for CIDP. The growing clinical pipeline of therapies such as Riliprubart (Sanofi), Batoclimab (Immunovant), Empasiprubart (argenx), NVG-2089 (Nuvig Therapeutics), DNTH103 (Dianthus Therapeutics), TAK-881 and TAK-411 (Takeda), and others, along with increased regulatory support for rare neurological disorders, is expected to accelerate market expansion over the coming years.

Ramandeep Singh, senior consultant of forecasting at DelveInsight, said that the CIDP treatment still faces challenges, as many current therapies have safety concerns and a slow onset of action. Older medication classes often come with troublesome side effects, highlighting the need for safer and more effective options. Encouragingly, new therapies in development offer hope for significant advancements in managing CIDP.

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Analysis

The primary objective of treatment in CIDP is to suppress immune-mediated demyelination, prevent irreversible axonal damage, restore motor and sensory function, and maintain long-term disease remission while minimizing therapy-associated adverse effects.

As CIDP is a chronic autoimmune neuropathy characterized by relapsing or progressive peripheral nerve injury, treatment strategies primarily focus on modulating the dysregulated immune response underlying nerve damage.

Standard first-line treatment options include c orticosteroids, intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg), and plasma exchange (PLEX) , each acting through distinct immunomodulatory mechanisms.

, each acting through distinct immunomodulatory mechanisms. Corticosteroids, including prednisone and dexamethasone, help reduce inflammatory activity and are generally initiated at higher doses followed by gradual tapering once clinical improvement or disease stabilization is achieved.

Subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIg) has increasingly become an important maintenance therapy option due to its ability to provide stable immunoglobulin levels, enable home-based administration, and improve patient convenience and quality of life.

has increasingly become an important maintenance therapy option due to its ability to provide stable immunoglobulin levels, enable home-based administration, and improve patient convenience and quality of life. Currently approved therapies include SCIg products such as HYQVIA and FcRn inhibitors such as VYVGART Hytrulo , which are indicated for maintenance treatment or relapse prevention in adults with CIDP.

and FcRn inhibitors such as , which are indicated for maintenance treatment or relapse prevention in adults with CIDP. Plasma exchange, which removes circulating pathogenic autoantibodies and immune complexes, may induce rapid symptomatic improvement and is particularly beneficial in severe or treatment-refractory cases, although therapeutic benefits are often temporary.

Treatment selection is guided by disease severity, progression, and patient comorbidities. Patients with mild disease may benefit from supportive measures such as rehabilitation, physiotherapy, and lifestyle modifications, whereas moderate-to-severe CIDP generally requires immunomodulatory intervention.

Additionally, several emerging therapies are advancing through clinical development, including Riliprubart from Sanofi, Batoclimab from Immunovant, and Claseprubart (DNTH103) from Dianthus Therapeutics, all of which are being investigated for their potential to enhance disease control and reduce relapse frequency.

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Competitive Landscape

Some of the CIDP drugs under development include Riliprubart (Sanofi), Batoclimab (Immunovant), Empasiprubart (argenx), NVG-2089 (Nuvig Therapeutics), DNTH103 (Dianthus Therapeutics), TAK-881 and TAK-411 (Takeda), and others.

Sanofi's Riliprubart (SAR445088) is a potential first-in-class IgG4 humanized monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit activated C1s within the classical complement pathway of the innate immune system. By targeting C1s, the therapy may suppress key inflammatory processes involved in demyelination and axonal injury in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP). The drug is administered via a convenient subcutaneous route and is currently undergoing Phase III clinical evaluation for the treatment of CIDP.

Immunovant's Batoclimab is a human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), with potential immunomodulatory effects. It binds to FcRn at the IgG binding site, blocking the interaction between FcRn and immunoglobulin G (IgG). This inhibition prevents FcRn-mediated IgG recycling, promotes IgG degradation, and reduces IgG-driven inflammatory activity. Since IgG plays a central role in several autoimmune disorders, including CIDP, batoclimab may help mitigate disease-associated inflammation.

In March 2025, Immunovant announced topline results from its Phase IIb trial of batoclimab in CIDP, reporting clinically meaningful improvements in disability scores during the initial 12-week treatment period. Notably, patients who achieved greater reductions in IgG levels demonstrated higher response rates.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about what drugs are in development for CIDP @ Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Drugs

Recent Developments in the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market

In April 2026, argenx presented data on VYVGART (IV and SC/Hytrulo formulations) along with pipeline candidates empasiprubart and adimanebart at the 2026 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting.

presented data on VYVGART (IV and SC/Hytrulo formulations) along with pipeline candidates empasiprubart and adimanebart at the 2026 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting. In March 2026, Dianthus Therapeutics announced an early GO decision following an interim responder analysis in the Phase 3 CAPTIVATE trial evaluating claseprubart in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP).

announced an early GO decision following an interim responder analysis in the Phase 3 CAPTIVATE trial evaluating claseprubart in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP). In June 2025, Sanofi reported that the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to riliprubart, a monoclonal antibody that selectively inhibits activated C1s in the classical complement pathway for people with CIDP.

What is Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy?

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the myelin sheath, the protective covering surrounding peripheral nerves. This damage disrupts nerve signal transmission, leading to progressive weakness, impaired motor function, sensory loss, numbness, tingling, and reduced reflexes, typically affecting the arms and legs. CIDP can develop gradually over weeks to months and may follow either a relapsing-remitting or steadily progressive course. Although the exact cause remains unclear, early diagnosis and treatment with therapies such as corticosteroids, intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg), or plasma exchange can help manage symptoms, improve nerve function, and prevent long-term disability.

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Epidemiology Segmentation

The chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Epidemiologic rates of CIDP are higher among males vs. females aged ≥55 years, distinguishing CIDP from other autoimmune diseases, which are typically more prevalent in women across the lifespan.

The chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of CIDP

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CIDP

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CIDP

Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CIDP

Comorbidity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CIDP

Total Treated Cases of CIDP

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Epidemiology Segmentation Total Prevalent Cases of CIDP, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CIDP, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CIDP, Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CIDP, Comorbidity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CIDP, and Total Treated Cases of CIDP Key Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Companies Sanofi, Immunovant, argenx, Nuvig Therapeutics, Dianthus Therapeutics, Takeda, and others Key Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Therapies Riliprubart, Batoclimab, Empasiprubart, NVG-2089, DNTH103, TAK-881, TAK-411, HYQVIA, VYVGART Hytrulo, and others

Scope of the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Report

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Patient Population Forecast

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Therapeutics Market Size

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Pipeline Analysis

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Size and Trends

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Opportunity

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand what drugs are in development for CIDP @ Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Key Insights 2 Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Report Introduction 3 CIDP Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of CIDP by Therapies in 2022 in the 7MM 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of CIDP by Therapies in 2036 in the 7MM 4 Methodology of Epidemiology and Market 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Causes 7.4 Related Conditions 7.5 Etiology 7.6 Risk Factors 7.7 Pathophysiology 7.8 Complications 7.9 Diagnosis 7.10 Management and Treatment 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1. Key Findings 8.2. Methodology of Epidemiology 8.3. Assumptions and Rationale: the 7MM 8.3.1. The US 8.3.2. EU4 and the UK 8.3.3. Japan 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CIDP in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of CIDP in the US 8.4.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CIDP in the US 8.4.3 Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CIDP in the US 8.4.4 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CIDP in the US 8.4.5 Comorbidity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CIDP in the US 8.4.6 Treated Cases of CIDP in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Marketed CIDP Therapies 10.1. Key Cross Competition 10.2. HYQVIA: Takeda 10.2.1. Product Description 10.2.2. Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3. Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4. Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5. Safety and Efficacy 10.2.6. Analyst Views 10.3. VYVGART Hytrulo: Argenx List to be continued in the final report… 11 Emerging CIDP Drugs 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Riliprubart: Sanofi 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analysts' View 11.3 Batoclimab: Immunovant List to be continued in the final report… 12 CIDP: Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key CIDP Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market Outlook 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of CIDP in the 7MM 12.6 Total Market Size of CIDP by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 Market Size of CIDP in the US 12.7.1 Total Market Size of CIDP 12.7.2 The Market Size of CIDP by Therapies 12.8 Market Size of CIDP in EU4 and the UK 12.9 Market Size of CIDP in Japan 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views 14 Unmet Needs 15 SWOT Analysis 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Bibliography 18 Acronyms and Abbreviations 19 CIDP Report Methodology

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