'Chrysalis' Secures Vietnam Theatrical Distribution Deal; CJ CGV Vietnam Sets Sept. 11 Release

WS Productions announces the Kieu Chinh-led family drama, inspired by artist Sir Daniel K. Winn's early life, will open nationwide in Vietnam.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Chrysalis" has secured a theatrical distribution deal in Vietnam, with CJ CGV Vietnam, the country's largest film distributor and cinema operator, set to release the film nationwide on Sept. 11, 2026. The film will open locally as "Mãi Nợ Một Lời Tạm Biệt," rendered in English as "The Farewell I Never Gave." Its international title remains "Chrysalis."

Nguyen Vu Uy Nhan as young Daniel in "Chrysalis." Nguyen Vu Uy Nhan films a scene as young Daniel during production of "Chrysalis" in Vietnam.

Inspired by Winn's childhood in Vietnam, "Chrysalis" follows young Daniel's coming-of-age journey and the bond with his grandmother, Bà Nội, that anchors the story. Kieu Chinh stars as Bà Nội, with Winn appearing in the present-day storyline.

Directed by J. Robert Schulz from a screenplay by Andrew Creme and based on a story by Winn, Randall J. Slavin and Schulz, the film also stars Uy Nhan, Samuel An, Lan Thy, Le Anh Huy, Tien Pham and Trinh Tu Trung. WS Productions produced the film.

The film made its market debut at the 2026 Marché du Film in Cannes, where it held two market screenings, and later was one of 13 films selected for DANAFF IV's Asian Competition. At DANAFF, Kieu Chinh received the Screen Excellence Merit Award, recognizing a screen career spanning nearly seven decades and more than 100 roles.

Sir Daniel K. Winn said: "Bringing 'Chrysalis' to theaters in Vietnam is deeply personal. This story grew out of my childhood and the love of my grandmother, and I hope Vietnamese audiences see something of their own families and memories in it."

Executive producer Randall J. Slavin said: "This Vietnam release is an important milestone for 'Chrysalis' and reflects the collaboration between our U.S. and Vietnamese cast, crew and producing teams. We are proud to bring the film to audiences in the country where its story begins."

CJ CGV Viet Nam said in a statement: "Chrysalis is a deeply moving story that explores the powerful themes of family and memory. We look forward to bringing this remarkable award-winning film to audiences across Vietnam this September."

The Vietnam release marks a major distribution milestone for the U.S.-Vietnam production and brings its story of family, separation, identity and resilience to the country where it is set.

U.S. Media Contact for "Chrysalis":

Rick Krusky | MWPR Inc.

[email protected] | 818.521.8294

SOURCE WS Productions