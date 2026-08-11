Church Mutual® appoints Elizabeth Riczko to board of directors

MERRILL, Wis., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer)1, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth "Beth" Riczko to its board of directors.

Riczko brings more than 30 years of insurance industry experience, having held executive leadership roles in underwriting, risk management, finance, operations and business transformation. Most recently, she served in several senior leadership positions at Nationwide, including president of personal lines, chief financial officer for property and casualty, and corporate chief risk officer.

Elizabeth "Beth" Riczko will serve on Church Mutual's investment and audit committees as a new member of the board of directors.

Riczko will serve on Church Mutual's investment and audit committees.

"Beth's breadth of experience is rare," said Alan Ogilvie, president and chief executive officer of Church Mutual. "She understands the challenges insurers face today from multiple perspectives and will bring valuable insight to the board's work."

"We're delighted to welcome Beth to the board," said Gregory Smith, chairman of the board. "She is a highly respected leader whose experience, judgment and strategic perspective will be invaluable as we continue to guide the company forward. I look forward to working with her."

Riczko said the opportunity to help guide a company with a distinct market focus and strong industry reputation was appealing.

"Throughout my career, I've been drawn to organizations that are clear about who they serve and why they exist," Riczko said. "Church Mutual has built its business by understanding the unique needs of its customers and helping them manage risk in an increasingly complex environment. I'm looking forward to working with the board and leadership team as the company continues to evolve and position itself for the future."

Riczko holds a Bachelor of Science in physics and mathematics from Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration in insurance and risk management from Walden University and holds the Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS) designation.

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, secular and non-secular camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. To learn more, visit churchmutual.com.

1Church Mutual is a stock insurer whose policyholders are members of the parent mutual holding company formed on 1/1/20. S.I. = a stock insurer.

Contact: Carolyn Schamberger

Title: Assistant Vice President – Marketing and Corporate Communications

Phone: (715) 539-5711

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Church Mutual Insurance Company