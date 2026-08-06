CIEE Launches BridgeUSA Community Engagement Scholarship for Students from Latin America

CIEE to establish a cultural exchange program that builds bridges of mutual understanding and peace between the people of the United States and Latin America

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) today announced a new scholarship to build bridges of mutual understanding between America and Latin America through cultural exchange.

Guided by the principles of CIEE’s Community Impact Initiative, BridgeUSA Community Engagement Fellows will give back to the local community, building authentic relationships with members of their host community while gaining hands-on experience that prepares them to make a positive difference in their community after they return home.

The inaugural CIEE BridgeUSA Community Engagement Scholarship will fund participation in the U.S. Department of State's BridgeUSA Summer Work Travel program for two university students from Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, or Uruguay who demonstrate genuine interest in civic engagement and sincere motivation to foster goodwill between the U.S. and their home country.

In winter 2027, recipients of the BridgeUSA Community Engagement Scholarship will spend their break from university living and working at one of Vail Resorts' iconic destinations. In addition, they will attend CIEE's Young Civic Leadership Summit where they will learn strategies for working across national and cultural barriers and participate in a service project that benefits the local community.

Guided by the principles of CIEE's Community Impact Initiative, BridgeUSA Community Engagement Fellows must participate in at least one additional community service activity during their time in the United States. By giving back to the local community, Fellows will build authentic relationships with members of their host community while gaining hands-on experience that prepares them to make a positive difference in their community after they return home.

WEUSA, CIEE's longstanding partner in Latin America, will lead participant recruitment and initial candidate screening. As one of the region's leading BridgeUSA agencies, WEUSA shares CIEE's commitment to increasing access to life-changing international exchange opportunities. CIEE will rotate countries eligible for the scholarship each year.

CIEE is the oldest and largest BridgeUSA sponsor, each year bringing over 21,000 Summer Work Travel participants from over 140 countries to live and work in America during their university summer break. The U.S. Department of State's BridgeUSA Summer Work Travel program adds billions of dollars each year to the U.S. economy, adds up to 50 days to the tourism season in resort towns across America, and creates thousands of seasonal jobs for Americans. Moreover, BridgeUSA strengthens international relationships and creates lifelong advocates for the United States around the world.

"CIEE's founding purpose is to advance peace by building bridges of mutual understanding and respect across national and cultural divides," said James P. Pellow, Ed.D., President and CEO of CIEE. "By expanding access to BridgeUSA for students from Latin America, we're helping future American and Latin American leaders gain a deeper appreciation of each other's cultures, values, and perspectives."

About CIEE:

CIEE builds bridges between different people, different countries, and different cultures through study abroad and international exchange programs that advance peace in our world. Since 1947, CIEE has supported more than 1.5 million student exchanges for participants from more than 140 countries. We change lives, our alumni change the world. Learn more at ciee.org.

Media Contact: Leslie Taylor, [email protected], (207) 553-4274

SOURCE Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE)