Cimore Launches Global "Human Choice Survey" To Give People A Direct Voice In AI Decision-Making

Independent nonprofit leverages frontline professional experience to map boundaries for AI

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimore, a newly formed independent nonprofit research and social impact center, launched its flagship global initiative: the Human Choice Survey to keep people at the forefront of AI decision making. The initiative will build an open, research-based dataset mapping which professional and personal tasks must remain strictly human, which benefit from human-AI collaboration, and which can be fully delegated to artificial intelligence.

Currently, major decisions regarding AI integration are made by a concentrated group of technology developers, often without input from the communities and professionals most impacted by its deployment. By uniting frontline workers - beginning with educators, legal professionals, and nurses - alongside everyday citizens, Cimore is creating the world's first crowd-sourced, practitioner-led inventory to define clear, data-driven boundaries for AI.

"Artificial intelligence is moving faster than our societal structures can adapt, risking the loss of critical thinking, professional craftsmanship, and genuine human connection," said Dr. Shabnam Ozlati, CEO and Founder of Cimore, who left a research leadership role in Big Tech to launch the initiative. "The critical question facing us today isn't just what AI can do, but what we as a society choose to allow it to do. Through rigorous task analysis and widespread public participation, the Human Choice Survey puts that decision-making power back in the hands of everyday people."

Grounded in over 75 years of collective team expertise across human factors engineering, organizational psychology, and behavioral neuroscience, Cimore's methodology breaks complex workflows into individual decisions, tasks and human interactions. Survey participants evaluate everyday tasks through a simple three-tiered delegation framework:

Human-First Tasks: Core activities requiring nuanced judgment, critical thinking, or deep empathy that must remain strictly human-driven to prevent cognitive decline. Collaborative Tasks: Complex responsibilities suited for hybrid human-AI partnership, where technology enhances capabilities while keeping a human at the helm. Delegated Tasks: Routine tasks suitable for full AI automation to reduce fatigue and professional burnout.

The resulting dataset will be published as an open-access public resource. This data will equip unions and professional associations with benchmarks to negotiate balanced workplace contracts, provide policymakers with public-consensus data, and guide AI developers to build tools aligned with human needs.

Individuals across the education, legal, and healthcare sectors, as well as other community members, are invited to participate in the first wave of the study. To take the 10-minute secure survey, visit cimore.org/survey.

About Cimore

Cimore is an independent, nonprofit research and social impact center dedicated to bringing clarity, rigor, and human agency to the future of artificial intelligence. Built on decades of expertise spanning human factors engineering, neuroscience, data analytics, and organizational psychology, Cimore translates complex technological questions into actionable evidence for communities, industry leaders, and policymakers. Cimore ensures technology remains an instrument of human choice. To learn more, visit cimore.org.

Media Contact:

Cimore Communications Partner

Revekka Balancier / [email protected]

720-641-3026

SOURCE Cimore